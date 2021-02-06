GW survives late Halifax County rally to win 54-48; will face Comets on Monday in region tourney opener

George Washington High School’s Xavier Walters hit a pair of free throws and Jakobe Dixon came up with a big defensive steal, both in the final seven seconds, to give GW a 54-48 win over Halifax County High School Friday night in Danville.

That victory in the Eagles’ fifth game of the season coupled with Thursday night’s victory over the Comets in South Boston gives GW a sweep of the two-game regular-season series between the two rivals. Friday’s game was the second game of the season for the Comets.

There will now be a third game between the two teams – that coming Monday night when GW will host Halifax County High School at 6 p.m. at George Washington High School in an opening-round game of the Region 4D Basketball Tournament.

The winner of Monday night’s game will face Pulaski County High School on Wednesday night in Pulaski in the tournament semi-final round.

GW held a 50-36 lead over the Comets with just under four-and-a-half minutes left in the game. Ramping up both their defensive and offensive efforts, the Comets went on a 12-2 scoring run to pull to within four points at 52-48 with 59 seconds left in the contest.