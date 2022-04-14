GW's Amara Harrell signs with Guilford College

Four years ago, Mancino Craighead, then girls basketball coach at Carlisle School, told rising freshman Amara Harrell he was going to get her into college by the time her high-school career came to an end.

It was a rather large promise to make, but after seeing Harrell’s talent and knowing his coaching ability, it was one Craighead knew he could fulfill.

That promise came to fruition on Wednesday afternoon as after four years and a change in high schools for both, Harrell signed her letter of collegiate intent to play basketball at Guilford College in the fall inside George Washington’s library.

“It’s been really great, it’s been a great experience all four years, being with him and growing with him each year,” Harrell said.

Anybody who has followed Carlisle or George Washington girls basketball over the past few years knows Harrell is a killer on the court. However, many would never guess she had such killer on-court instincts when meeting her off the court as she can be prone to shyness. That's something, according to Harrell and her parents, Kisha and Marcus, Craighead has helped her with over their four years together.

“He’s just been a great help working with me and my family and just getting me out of my shell because I’m a shy person,” Harrell said. “They’ve all been working with me to be more interactive, really be the leader they know I can be.”

Many times when parents drop their kids off at college, one, if not both parents, get emotional. Judging by their reactions Wednesday, Kisha will be that parent when she and Marcus drop Harrell off in a few months.

“It’s emotional, this is our first baby and I know people before us have all had kids go off to college but it’s different when it’s yours, so it’s really happening now, and I’ve been in tears on and off today at work,” Kisha said smiling. “I can’t believe my baby is signing off to go to college and is going away. I’m proud, but there’s mixed emotions as well.”

It's a moment Marcus has been expecting from the first moment he saw his oldest daughter pick up a basketball.

“From our last interview, I told you I had confidence,” Marcus said. “I told Kisha the first time I saw her play that she was going to college so as far as being emotional, not really. I’m excited to see her on the next level. She’s working on her game this summer and I’m excited to see how she is outside of us. I know she’s going to do great. I have the upmost confidence in her classwork, in her work ethic as far as basketball and whatever else she does.

“I would like to see her be a bit more vocal, but it’s coming. She’s come a very long way.”

Whether at Carlisle or GW, Harrell has been a standout on the court, reaching 1,000 career points this past season against Salem. Given her prowess, it only makes sense she had many school courting her.

However, in the end, Guilford’s location, familiarity and coaching staff made the school and program the most attractive to Harrell.

“Honestly, I love the area it’s in, I’m familiar with it since it’s away from home but not too far from home,” she said. “Then the coaching staff, I love them, they seem very interested in me, and I’m going to love to be a part of that and glad they want me to be a part of it as well.”

Not long after announcing her decision Wednesday, Harrell and a deluge of family and friends gathered around her to take pictures in commemoration of the big moment. One of those sessions included former GW football standouts Shawn Reaves and Tamarion Hawkins who will be attending Guilford as well in the fall to play football.

While she was quick to mention she didn’t build her whole decision around that fact, their presence did factor in to her choice.

“Yeah, I saw that they had signed to go there too and I just figured it would be good,” Harrell said. “I didn’t base my decision around that, but I decided it would be good to have people I’m familiar with there to help me adjust.”

When asked how it felt to see their daughter on the verge of becoming her own independent woman, Kisha had a perfect metaphor to describe her daughter.

“She seriously amazes me all the time, I call her a butterfly because she blossoms and soars above everything, every negative word, anything negative,” Kisha said. “So, to see her come into her own, she has her own mindset and that’s a beautiful, beautiful thing and I’m proud. She’s not perfect, she’s human, but she’s a gem and she’s ours so that makes us proud.”