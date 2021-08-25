 Skip to main content
GW's football opener delayed after player tests positive for COVID-19, team in quarantine
GW's football opener delayed after player tests positive for COVID-19, team in quarantine

G.W.-Danville football

George Washington High School head football coach Nick Anderson (center) talks to his team during a break in practice recently.

 Davin Wilson, special to the Register & Bee

The George Washington High School football team was scheduled to kick off its 2021 regular season with a non-district road matchup against Dinwiddie Friday night.

However, if there was anything GW learned last year, it’s that uncertainty is the new norm in athletics, and that lesson spilled into this season as the Eagles were forced to cancel their season opener against the Generals Friday night due to COVID-19 protocols.

A GW player tested positive for the virus Monday afternoon, meaning the Eagles will have to quarantine for a week, before being able to return to the field. The announcement was made on GW football's Facebook page Monday.

Instead of GW opening its season Friday against Dinwiddie, it will now open its 2021 season with a home matchup against Seminole District rival Amherst County at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.

The Eagles are scheduled to follow with a non-district matchup against Seminole rival EC Glass Sept. 10 before making a road trip down to Fort Mill, South Carolina, for a matchup against Nation Ford Sept. 17.

GW will make up its game with Dinwiddie on Sept. 21 when the Generals will host the Eagles at 7 p.m.

Coming Friday

The Danville Register & Bee will publish a special 16-page section in Friday's edition previewing the high school football season.

