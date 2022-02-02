Halifax holds on for late 43-40 victory over GW

George Washington girls basketball freshman Joslyn Cobbs knocked down four, 3-pointers in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough as Halifax County held on late for a 43-40 victory over the Eagles in Piedmont District action Tuesday night.

GW (8-9, 4-5 Piedmont) entered the fourth quarter facing an eight-point deficit, but the Eagles weren’t fazed. Cobbs pulled GW within five with her 3-pointer with 7:30 left on the clock and followed with another trey nearly a minute later that cut the Eagles’ deficit to 32-30.

Halifax (10-3, 6-1) went back up by two possessions on junior Shamya Hankins’ layup off an assist from senior Mary Morrison, but GW went to its long game once again and senior Damiejha Darden repaid her coaches’ faith with a trey of her own that made it a one-point game with just over six minutes remaining.

The Comets caught a hot streak, though, scoring eight straight points to take a 42-33 advantage on Hankins’ layup with 3:45 on the clock. Morrison played a huge role in the run, knocking down a trey that started the streak while Hankins and junior Jadyn Harlow recorded a bucket apiece as well.

GW refused to go quietly, however, and answered back with seven straight points of its own to pull within two, 42-40, on Cobbs’ fourth 3-pointer of the frame with 35 seconds on the clock. Senior Amara Harrell and Darden each played roles in the run as well with Harrell kicking off the streak with a pair of free throws and Darden keeping it going with a layup. Sophomore Kahzyia Gabriel-Dobbins played a huge role defensively, recording a steal that led to Cobbs’ fourth trey of the evening.

That’s as close as the Eagles would get as they were forced to foul with time running down on their comeback and senior Saviana Bailey knocked down a free throw to lead to the final score.

Cobbs led the Eagles with a game-high 17 points while Darden and Harrell each finished with eight.

Morrison paced the Comets with 15 while Hankins checked in close behind with 13.

Halifax led by seven at the half after the Comets’ defense kept the Eagles off the board until the final seconds of the second quarter. Meanwhile, Halifax’s offense backed up its defenses efforts, starting the frame with seven consecutive points to take a 20-11 lead on Bailey’s free throw with 1:15 left in the half.

Despite the three-possession deficit, GW started the second half strong, piecing together a 7-2 run that pulled the Eagles within two, 22-20, on Harrell’s free throws with 5:31 left in the third quarter. Harrell was instrumental in the tear, scoring four points while Cobbs chipped in with three.

However, the Comets heated up from 3-point range, knocking down a trio of 3s on their way to a 10-4 run that gave them a 32-24 lead heading into the final period. Morrison knocked down a pair of treys during the run while senior Lynia Reed recorded the other.

GW returns to action Friday when it hosts Patrick County in Piedmont action at 7 p.m.