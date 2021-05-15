Halifax’s Jaxon Lloyd pitches no-hitter as Tunstall drops 1-0 game to Comets

TUNSTALL — In the bottom of the seventh, Tunstall senior Cade DeVivi stepped into box with two outs with Colin Moore on second.
Tunstall, down by one, looked to tie the game to send them into extra innings. But their drive would come up for nothing, as DeVivi struck out swinging to give Halifax County (6-1, 6-1) a 1-0 victory over the Trojans (5-1, 5-1).
For Halifax’s Jaxon Lloyd, it was more than just beating a Piedmont District rival. Lloyd went the distance and struck out 12 en route to his no-hitter against Tunstall.
Lloyd said he thought he pitched just the shutout and not the no-hitter until one of his teammates confirmed the feat afterward.
“I did not know until after the game and somebody came up and told me.” Lloyd said.
Lloyd nearly lost the bid for his no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh. With Moore on second with one out, senior Hunter Yeatts got a hold of Lloyd’s pitch that sent the ball soaring into the direction of Comets’ centerfielder Gavin Cowell, who made the sliding basket catch to preserve Lloyd’s outing.
“I love my teammates to death, I wouldn’t be here without them, especially that center fielder making that catch today,” Lloyd said.
The Comets’ lone run came early in the top of the second with one out. Senior Nathan Comer led off the inning with a single up the middle and sophomore Josh Gunn advanced Comer to second on a sacrifice bunt. Junior Kameron Turbeville brought home Comer on an RBI single with one away.
Though credited with the loss while giving up one run, Trojans’ Raymond Ladd went seven innings and gave up three hits with six strikeouts.
“I just had to hit my spots,” Ladd said. “I knew they were a talented team coming in but coach [Mark] Austin had a good game plan drawn up and he just told me what to throw and I just put it where I wanted it.”
Tunstall had the chance to tie the game at one in the bottom of the third. Yeatts led off the inning with a walk and DeVivi laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved Yeatts to second. Freshman Carter Richardson worked up a walk himself, which set up junior Landon Jones with runners on first and second. Jones laid down the sacrifice bunt to move Yeatts and Richardson into scoring position. The opportunity to cash out would be a miss, as Dylan Young struck out swinging to end the inning.
Tunstall is back at home at 5 p.m. Tuesday to face Piedmont District rival Patrick County.