Halifax’s Jaxon Lloyd pitches no-hitter as Tunstall drops 1-0 game to Comets

TUNSTALL — In the bottom of the seventh, Tunstall senior Cade DeVivi stepped into box with two outs with Colin Moore on second.

Tunstall, down by one, looked to tie the game to send them into extra innings. But their drive would come up for nothing, as DeVivi struck out swinging to give Halifax County (6-1, 6-1) a 1-0 victory over the Trojans (5-1, 5-1).

For Halifax’s Jaxon Lloyd, it was more than just beating a Piedmont District rival. Lloyd went the distance and struck out 12 en route to his no-hitter against Tunstall.

Lloyd said he thought he pitched just the shutout and not the no-hitter until one of his teammates confirmed the feat afterward.

“I did not know until after the game and somebody came up and told me.” Lloyd said.

Lloyd nearly lost the bid for his no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh. With Moore on second with one out, senior Hunter Yeatts got a hold of Lloyd’s pitch that sent the ball soaring into the direction of Comets’ centerfielder Gavin Cowell, who made the sliding basket catch to preserve Lloyd’s outing.

“I love my teammates to death, I wouldn’t be here without them, especially that center fielder making that catch today,” Lloyd said.