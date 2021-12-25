Harry Johnson Holiday Classic returns Monday for three-day tournament

Over the past three decades, the holidays and high school basketball have become synonymous with Danville as a hoops tournament in some name or shape has been played in the city each year since 1983 with the exceptions of 2016, 2018 and 2020.

That tradition will resume Monday when Laurel Park and Bonner tip-off at 10 a.m. to start the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.

The tournament, named after legendary George Washington boys basketball coach and educator Harry Johnson, will run from Monday through Wednesday at George Washington High School.

Games will be divided into two sessions with the opening segment running from 10 to 3 p.m. and the second from 6 to 8 p.m.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. each day for the first session while doors will open at 5 p.m. for the second. Tickets for the session one are $8 and tickets for session two are $10.

Masks are required for entry and must be worn unless eating.

A first

For the first time in history, the tourney will feature middle school action with Laurel Park and Bonner kicking things off at 10 a.m. Monday. Laurel Park and Westwood will resume play at the same time on Tuesday. Bonner and Westwood will close things out with their matchup Wednesday morning.

Who’s who

George Washington, Gretna and Tunstall will compete in a round-robin on the girls side. Tunstall and GW lead off the slate with their matchup at 11 a.m. Monday and Tunstall and Gretna will continue the schedule at the same time Tuesday. Gretna and GW will close the girls action Wednesday morning.

Carlisle, Dan River, George Washington, Gretna, Green Run, Norfolk Academy, Tunstall and Westover Christian Academy will compete in a double-elimination tournament on the boys side.

No. 7 Tunstall and Westover Christian will kick off the boys action at 1 p.m. Monday while Dan River and Norfolk Academy will meet in the matinee game. Carlisle and Green Run open the second session at 6 p.m. and GW and Gretna will close things down at 8 p.m.

From there, the boys brackets will be broken into winners and losers with games being played at 1, 3, 6 and 8 p.m.

In all, 14 schools from four districts across the state will compete in the three-day tournament.

History

Green Run head coach Kenneth Harris had a successful return home in 2019 as his Stallions ran the table to win the inaugural Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. Harris was a member of the 1998 Class 3 state title team, considered one of the greatest in program history.

GW has dominated the tournament since its inception winning 21 titles, including nine straight from 1994-2002. Dan River has found recent success in the tourney, winning four since 2010 with the most recent coming in 2017.

The tourney, formerly known as the Danville Register & Bee Shootout, began in 1983 and ran consecutively for 33 years until the lack of a sponsor closed the door on the streak in 2016. A remix, named the Holiday Basketball Showcase, was held in 2017, but the event wasn’t held in 2018 due to lack of venue. In 2019, the tournament was renamed the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic after the late, longtime beloved coach and administrator.

Dan River standouts and current NFL players Trey, Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds, and Eastern Alamance’s JamesOn Curry have played in the tournament.

Quick tidbits

Harris never played for Johnson, but he was a member of the Eagles’ junior varsity squad in the late skipper’s final two years and Harris remembers the coach’s workout regime to this day.

“I never played for coach [Johnson], I was on JV, but he knew me and always stayed on me,” Harris said during the tourney’s ’19 edition. “Coach [Johnson] had one of the hardest conditioning programs I’ve ever seen in my life and that alone taught me about discipline.”

Tunstall coach DeMarcus Morrison has history with Johnson as well, playing under the late skipper his entire high school career.

GW coach Jermaine Parker has history with Johnson as well as the former coach provided mentorship to Parker both in the classroom and upon taking over the Eagles’ reigns.

Harris and Morrison also spent quite a bit of time together growing up as they played both youth and travel ball together.

Expect to see Johnson in all three’s strategies as each operates a strict press learned under the late gipper.

Marquee game

Barring a few surprises, GW and Tunstall’s boys squads will square off in the tourney, providing fans with a top-billed game. Such a contest would’ve been unlikely a few years back, given the sides’ different trajectories, but Morrison has flipped the tables in a short amount of time as the Trojans enter the tourney with a shiny 7-1 record, including a 3-0 mark in Piedmont District play and ranked seventh in Class 3.

Expect a barnburner if these two teams meet as they both feature ferocious press defenses and high-octane offenses capable of scoring at will.

Seniors Aidan Terry and Nick Hammock, junior D’dric Rogers and sophomores Bricen Poole, Jailyn Edmonds, Jamarcus Brown and Ashton Hammock are dangerous pieces of Tunstall’s rosters.

Seniors Tahj Carter, Jakobe Dixon, Donavan Howard and Xavier Walters have all been dangerous this year for the Eagles, especially during GW’s recent three-game winning streak. Junior Jaysarr Williamson has also stepped up so far this season for GW.

Combine the talent with the fact many of the players have played travel ball together since they were small, and you get what should be one of the best games of the tournaments.

Following guidelines

With the expected push of COVID-19 cases over the holidays, some might feel a little uneasy about attending. However, Danville mayor and tournament co-organizer Alonzo Jones was quick to mention the tournament would be following state mandates on indoor events.

“We are following the orders on state mandates and COVID-19 guidelines strictly and are doing everything we can to ensure everybody’s safety,” Jones said. “A mask will be required for entry and must be worn at all times. We’re sticking by all mandates and feel good about our ability to keep people safe.”