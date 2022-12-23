Harry Johnson Holiday Classic returns with hoops action next week in Danville

Over the past three decades, the holidays and high school basketball have become synonymous in Danville as a hoops tournament in some name or shape or form has been played in the city each year since 1983 with the exceptions of 2016, 2018 and 2020.

That tradition will resume Tuesday when Bonner and Martinsville Middle Schools square off to open the third annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.

The tournament, named after late legendary George Washington boys basketball coach and educator Harry Johnson — who coached the George Washington boys basketball team for 19 years and led GW to an undefeated season and state championship in 1996 — will run Tuesday through Thursday in the George Washington High School gymnasium.

There will be two sessions each day. For the day sessions, the gym opens at noon on Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Following the day sessions, the gym will be cleared for the evening sessions which will resume at 5 p.m. each evening.

All tickets are $10 per person per session with tickets $5 per person per session for children aged 12 and under. Admission will be cash only.

Two years running

For the second consecutive year, the tournament will feature boys middle school action with Bonner, Martinsville and Westwood competing in a round-robin tournament format.

Bonner and Martinsville will open the tournament at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Westwood and Martinsville will battle each other at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday while Bonner and Westwood will conclude the action at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Westwood rode Micah Gunter’s fourth-quarter performance to a 36-27 victory in last year’s inaugural championship game.

Bonner will be a major force in this year’s tournament as the Broncos have a ton of athleticism and length they will use to bully their way to the basket and offensive and defensive rebounds.

Who’s who

Chatham, Gretna, GW, Norfolk Academy, Tunstall and Westover Christian Academy will compete in a traditional tournament-style format on the boys end.

Westover and Norfolk Academy will kick things off at 6 p.m. Tuesday while GW and Gretna will follow at 7:30 p.m. The varsity action will continue Wednesday with Tunstall facing the winner of Westover and Norfolk Academy at 6 p.m. and Chatham facing the winner of the GW and Gretna game at 7:30 p.m.

The varsity boys’ loser bracket games will be held at 1 and 2:30 p.m. The varsity boys’ championship game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Gretna, GW, Orange County and Tunstall are slated to compete in a traditional style-format as well.

GW and Gretna will kick off the girls action at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tunstall and Orange County square off at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The varsity girls’ loser bracket will be played at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and the championship game will be played at 6 p.m.

How they stack up

Boys

Chatham (1-4, 0-1 Dogwood) enters its first year in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic looking to break a two-game losing streak. The Cavaliers shouldn’t be that discouraged, though, as both losses have come against tough Nelson County and Magna Vista squads and were games the ‘Cavs were competitive in with the Governors squeaking out a two-point victory.

(1-4, 0-1 Dogwood) enters its first year in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic looking to break a two-game losing streak. The Cavaliers shouldn’t be that discouraged, though, as both losses have come against tough Nelson County and Magna Vista squads and were games the ‘Cavs were competitive in with the Governors squeaking out a two-point victory. GW (4-1, 2-0 Piedmont) comes into the tournament fresh off its first loss of the season, a 52-31 setback against William Fleming last Saturday. Before that, the Eagles had defeated Carlisle (54-45), Heritage (57-37), Magna Vista (67-44) and Martinsville (58-50) to open the season on a four-game tear.

(4-1, 2-0 Piedmont) comes into the tournament fresh off its first loss of the season, a 52-31 setback against William Fleming last Saturday. Before that, the Eagles had defeated Carlisle (54-45), Heritage (57-37), Magna Vista (67-44) and Martinsville (58-50) to open the season on a four-game tear. Gretna (5-3, 1-0 Dogwood) enters the tournament winners of three of its last five contests. The Hawks broke off a three-game winning streak with victories over Brookville (50-42), Randolph-Henry (67-47) and William Campbell (68-67) before dropping its last two games against Tunstall and Morehead.

(5-3, 1-0 Dogwood) enters the tournament winners of three of its last five contests. The Hawks broke off a three-game winning streak with victories over Brookville (50-42), Randolph-Henry (67-47) and William Campbell (68-67) before dropping its last two games against Tunstall and Morehead. Norfolk Academy (4-2) will look to continue its two-game winning streak when it kicks off tournament play against Westover on Tuesday. The Bulldogs ran past Stonebridge last Friday while following with another rout over Teach last Tuesday.

(4-2) will look to continue its two-game winning streak when it kicks off tournament play against Westover on Tuesday. The Bulldogs ran past Stonebridge last Friday while following with another rout over Teach last Tuesday. Tunstall (8-0, 3-0 Piedmont) comes into the tournament on an absolute tear. The Trojans have knocked off Chatham and Gretna twice this season and also have wins over Dan River, Halifax County, Bassett and Magna Vista. Tunstall has defeated its opponents by a combined average of 30.6 points per game with its closest margin of victory coming against the Warriors at nine points.

(8-0, 3-0 Piedmont) comes into the tournament on an absolute tear. The Trojans have knocked off Chatham and Gretna twice this season and also have wins over Dan River, Halifax County, Bassett and Magna Vista. Tunstall has defeated its opponents by a combined average of 30.6 points per game with its closest margin of victory coming against the Warriors at nine points. Westover Christian (4-3, 1-1) enters its tourney opener against Norfolk Academy losers of three of its last four games. Westover fell to North Cross Nov. 29 and followed with a heart-breaking 66-64 loss to New Covenant in overtime. The Bulldogs got back on the right track with a road win over Temple Christian before falling to Carlisle 66-63 last Friday.

Girls

GW (2-5, 2-1 Piedmont) comes into the tournament on a two-game losing streak after falling to Louisa County on the road and Chatham at home last Monday. The Eagles started the season with a two-game losing streak but bounced back and won two of its next three games before falling to the Lions and Cavaliers.

(2-5, 2-1 Piedmont) comes into the tournament on a two-game losing streak after falling to Louisa County on the road and Chatham at home last Monday. The Eagles started the season with a two-game losing streak but bounced back and won two of its next three games before falling to the Lions and Cavaliers. Gretna (8-1, 1-0 Dogwood) has won its last six games to start the tournament on an absolute tear. The Hawks have a pair of wins over Tunstall under their belts along with victories over Brookville, Randolph-Henry, William Campbell and Mecklenburg County.

(8-1, 1-0 Dogwood) has won its last six games to start the tournament on an absolute tear. The Hawks have a pair of wins over Tunstall under their belts along with victories over Brookville, Randolph-Henry, William Campbell and Mecklenburg County. Orange County (3-4, 0-2 Jefferson) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Spotsylvania last Monday. Before that, the Hornets had dropped consecutive contests against Fluvanna County, Western Albemarle and Madison County after winning two of their first three games.

(3-4, 0-2 Jefferson) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Spotsylvania last Monday. Before that, the Hornets had dropped consecutive contests against Fluvanna County, Western Albemarle and Madison County after winning two of their first three games. Tunstall (0-10, 0-3 Piedmont) enters its tournament opener against Orange County looking for its first win of the season. The Trojans have dropped a pair of games against Chatham and Gretna while also falling to William Campbell, Chatham Hall, Dan River, Halifax, Bassett and Magna Vista.

History

Green Run duked out a 55-52 win over GW in last year’s boys championship game to score its second consecutive tournament championship. The Stallions defeated the Eagles 71-47 to bring home the inaugural Harry Johnson Holiday Classic title in 2019.

GW has dominated the tournament since its inception, winning 21 titles, including nine straight from 1994-2002. Dan River, which decided not to play in the tournament this year, has won it four times since 2010 with the most recent coming in 2017.

The tourney, formerly known as the Danville Register & Bee Shootout, began in 1983 and ran consecutively for 33 years until the lack of a sponsor closed the door on the streak in 2016. A remix, named the Holiday Basketball Showcase, was held in 2017, but the event wasn’t held in 2018 due to lack of venue. In 2019, the tournament was renamed the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic after the late, longtime beloved coach and administrator.

Dan River standouts and current NFL players Trey, Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds and Eastern Alamance’s JamesOn Curry have competed in the tournament.

Quick tidbits

Tunstall head coach DeMarcus Morrison has quite the history with the late Johnson. Morrison was a part of Johnson’s 1996 that went undefeated, won the state championship and finished ranked No. 4 in the country by USA Today.

GW coach Jermaine Parker had a relationship with Johnson as well as the former coach provided mentorship to Parker both in the classroom and after he took over the Eagles’ reigns.

Expect to see Johnson in the strategies employed both by Morrison’s Trojans and Parker’s Eagles.