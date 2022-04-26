Hat trick notches five first-half goals, leading Tunstall to 7-0 victory over Dan River

RINGGOLD — Tunstall’s boys soccer team entered its non-district matchup against Dan River looking to avoid the dramatics of its double-overtime victory against Patrick County this past Friday night.

The Trojans did just that, using senior Brandon Hill’s first-half, hat trick to notch five first-half goals and Tunstall never looked back in its 7-0 victory over the Wildcats on Monday night.

Hill scored a pair of goals in the opening 15 minutes and completed his hat trick on a penalty kick with 11:14 left in the half to help the Trojans to a 5-0 lead at halftime. The senior also scored a goal in the second period to finish with four on the evening.

While it would’ve been understandable if Hill had some heavy swagger after his performance, he was humble in his accomplishment.

“My teammates just set me up and I was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “Just had to do my job.”

After Hill’s early goals, junior Braeden Barber found the net when he took a cross from the left side and finished his shot far post to give the Trojans a 3-0 lead with 14:18 remaining in the first.

“Just be quick with the ball when I get it, know what I’m doing before I get the ball because that’s when the chances happen when you know what you’re doing,” Barber said.

Hill’s penalty kick after a Dan River handball in the box extended Tunstall’s lead to four and junior Luis Garcia-Zungia made it a 5-0 game when he took a feed from freshman Jadon Hawker and buried his shot near post with 10:43 left in the first half.

Hill and Hawker added goals in the second half to lead to the final score.

Dan River (2-5-1) was playing without its star defender senior Nathan Blevins and according to Hill, his absence allowed Tunstall (9-1) to exploit some holes it wouldn’t have been able to if he had been present.

“[Nate] not being there,” Hill said when asked what the difference was in the game. “Their defense was so spaced out, there so many pockets for us to just feed balls through and that helped us out a lot.”

Barber echoed the old adage of “practice makes perfect” when finding credit for the Trojans’ blowout.

“And that comes from us working hard at practice and we do work hard to make sure we know what we’re doing every game,” he said. “So, we just brought what we did at practice out onto the field and it paid off.”

With the win, Tunstall’s winning streak now sits at six games with the last coming in a crazy, double-overtime victory over Patrick County its last time out.

“Just practicing and working hard, how we practice reflects in the game so as long as we work hard in practice, we’ll bring it out to the field,” he said.

Hill went back to Tunstall’s grit, referencing the Trojans’ tight wins over the Cougars and Piedmont rival Magna Vista.

“We’ve all seen the heart we’ve had,” Hill said. “We’ve had the close game against Magna Vista and showed our heart in that game and the Patrick County game, coming back 1-nil down with a few minutes left to win the game.”