Hawks return to dominance after COVID-19 delay

GRETNA — After months of uncertainty because of COVID-19, football action returned to Gretna on Thursday night, and it took the Hawks no time to get back to their dominance from the previous season.

The Hawks' running game help route them to a 24-8 win over the Chatham Cavaliers as part of a four-game in-county season.

Gretna running backs Cameron Mabins, Mark Davenport and Matthew Thompson combined for 268 yards on the ground. Mabins, within just four minutes of the Hawks' first possession of the game, eluded the Cavaliers' defense for a 53-yard touchdown to open things up.

Hawks head coach Cole Simpson credited his offensive line for allowing his running backs to make those gains possible.

"We hammered the hole over and over and kept the chains moving," he said. "We had a couple of little things that maybe stopped ourselves, but overall, I thought we played fantastic."

And midway through the second quarter, Davenport swept around the Cavaliers defense for a 12-yard rushing touchdown making it a 16-0 game before halftime. Gretna completed both of their two-point conversions.

"I felt like it [two-point conversions] would be best for us," said Simpson.