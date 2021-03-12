Hawks return to dominance after COVID-19 delay

GRETNA — After months of uncertainty because of COVID-19, football action returned to Gretna on Thursday night, and it took the Hawks no time to get back to their dominance from the previous season.
The Hawks' running game help route them to a 24-8 win over the Chatham Cavaliers as part of a four-game in-county season.
Gretna running backs Cameron Mabins, Mark Davenport and Matthew Thompson combined for 268 yards on the ground. Mabins, within just four minutes of the Hawks' first possession of the game, eluded the Cavaliers' defense for a 53-yard touchdown to open things up.
Hawks head coach Cole Simpson credited his offensive line for allowing his running backs to make those gains possible.
"We hammered the hole over and over and kept the chains moving," he said. "We had a couple of little things that maybe stopped ourselves, but overall, I thought we played fantastic."
And midway through the second quarter, Davenport swept around the Cavaliers defense for a 12-yard rushing touchdown making it a 16-0 game before halftime. Gretna completed both of their two-point conversions.
"I felt like it [two-point conversions] would be best for us," said Simpson.
Also, Gretna shined defensively. Matthew Roman intercepted off of Chatham quarterback Mason Anderson with two minutes left in the third quarter. The pick put Gretna in Chatham territory to start the fourth quarter. After a couple of successful rushing gains, freshman quarterback Haden Moon punched in a two-yard score on third and two to seal the game.
"It hard stopping a team like them [Chatham] with a fullback of that size," Simpson said. "He's [Michael Gunnell] a good player and we didn't know he would carry as much. But for the defense to consistently come up with stops, was very impressive."
Chatham's Gunnell put up 122 rushing yards and was responsible for the Cavaliers' only score. Gunnell burled through the Hawks defense on a five-yard run. Chatham completed the two-point conversion on a pass from Anderson to Kendell Sanders
Simpson said he was proud overall, considering what little information they had to prepare.
"It was the first game for both of us. Neither of us had a scrimmage, so we had no tape to prepare," said Simpson. "Knew very little what to expect. I told our guys before the game that they were prepared as a team that played five or six games typically.
"And for a team, I was impressed with what they did. They were prepared and they played great," said Simpson.
Gretna will play away at Tunstall on Friday. Chatham will face Dan River on Thursday night. Both games are at 6 pm.