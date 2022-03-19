Hitting, pitching leads Trojans in shutout victory

DRY FORK — It's been three years since Tunstall and Dan River faced off on the diamond. And on Friday evening, Tunstall kept its foot on the gas, taking control.

Behind solid starting pitching from Elijah Byrd, along with the Trojan’s bats, Tunstall cruised by Dan River for the 9-0 shutout victory.

Carter Richardson broke the game open for the Trojans (2-0) in the bottom second. In a 2-2 count with two outs, Richardson singled shallow into left field, scoring Zack Davis and Landon “LJ” Jones safely from third and second to give Tunstall an early, 2-0 advantage. Davis led off the bottom half on a walk, and Jones was walked to get on base.

“I was going into the at-bat, just looking for my pitch, looking to drive something,” said Richardson. “It came down to two strikes and it was just good, two-strike hitting. Got the pitch and I hit it.”

Following a stolen base at second from Richardson, Elijah Byrd brought home Richardson on the RBI single, adding one more for a 3-0 lead heading into the top of the third.

Richardson picked up another RBI in the bottom fourth. Jones led off the inning after taking four straight balls to reach on base. Jones later advanced to second, setting up Richardson to drive him home on a single for the 6-0 lead. One batter later, Caulier Barker single to centerfield. Raymond Ladd brought home Barker from second with two outs on a blooper in the outfield for a 7-0 Tunstall lead.

Tunstall expanded its lead in the bottom third. Zack Davis made it a 5-0 lead on a two-RBI single that brought home Will Eaton and Daniel Hicks from second and third respectfully. Eaton and Hicks singled in back-to-back at bats.

“I walked to the plate, got my pitch and I hit it,” Davis said. “Two strike hitting is what wins baseball games. I didn’t do too great of a job the first time, but I knew when I came to the plate for a second time, I knew I had to get it done.”

Byrd toed the rubber for the Trojans, putting together a solid performance for his first start of the season. Byrd went 5.2 innings, giving up two hits and struck out five Wildcats.

“I put in a lot of faith,” Byrd said when discussing his approach versus Dan River. “I know our main catcher who catches me back there was out with some shoulder pain. Our secondary [Aiden Watlington] was back there and he did a great job. Thanks to Austin [assistant coach Mark Austin] for calling the correct pitches at the right times for me and just getting up there and doing what I’ve known my whole life.”

To many, the pitcher-and-catcher relationship is vital when building the foundation of a program. Byrd said that he has worked with Watlington in the previous scrimmage games and during the offseason.

"We have a pretty good relationship so far going into this,” Byrd added.

Patrick Snow came into relief following Byrd’s exit. Snow worked through the Wildcats and secured the four outs needed to close the door. Snow collected one strike out in his brief outing.

Noah Abercrombie was tabbed as the Wildcats starting pitcher, going four innings in the loss. Blake Hughes pitched the last two innings in relief

The Wildcats were able to work out of a jam in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded with one out, Abercrombie shook off the pressure of the moment, finding the strike zone and was able to sit down back-to-back Trojans via strikeouts.

Tunstall will look to keep building on to their momentum, when they travel out to Gretna on Monday. Game time is at 5:30 p.m.

Dan River will return home on Monday to take on the Martinsville Bulldogs. Game time is at 5:30 p.m. and both games are non-district matchups