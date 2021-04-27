In Dan River Region, spring sports back at bat under COVID-19 protocols

Some of Waller’s players had the chance to play travel baseball in the summer last year, making up for the lost season.

“It’s different going from travel to school ball. It’s a different mindset into it,” the coach said. "A lot of the talk is the seniors from that year missed out on their senior season, but you have a lot of younger guys who missed out on a year of experience that they needed moving forward.”

Waller said he’s getting his players up to speed in preparation of the new year, including some freshmen and sophomores who haven’t played an inning of high school baseball.

“We could tell in practices that there is catching up we had to do as far as teaching. A lot of things pop up through the course of the year during in game situations that you can teach,” Waller said. “You can take a situation and teach with real-world experience. Without having that going through practices, it has taken us a lot more repetitions and discuss as far as situational and strategy.”