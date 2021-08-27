In stout offensive performance, Tunstall sweeps cross-county rival Chatham

“I think it was just really talking more, being on our toes more, I think at first, we were kind of just standing up, but then we started covering the middle and I think that helped us push through and have that big success,” she said.

According to Austin, it was the ever-growing confidence Tunstall found over its multiple runs that made the difference.

“I think it was also the momentum,” she said. “The more points we got, the more excited we got, and it just helped us push forward and break away.”

Any athlete knows the feeling of satisfaction that comes with defeating a rival and the Trojans weren’t any different after their victory over the ‘Cavs.

“I mean, it feels really good,” Austin said. “We’re out there jumping for it, we’re ready to play.”

White added, “I’m very confident. We are a very young team. We just graduated seven seniors last year so it’s very hopeful to have that early success.”

Chatham will look to pick up its first victory when it hosts Bassett in non-district action at 7 p.m. Aug. 31.

Tunstall will look to win its third consecutive game to start the season when it hosts Cave Spring at 7 p.m. Monday.