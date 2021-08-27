In stout offensive performance, Tunstall sweeps cross-county rival Chatham

CHATHAM — Communication is a word that can be used in many contexts and situations. Personal and romantic relationships. The workplace. High school volleyball games.
Tunstall’s volleyball team proved the later Thursday night, as the Trojans seemed to know where each other were at all times, and the result was a stout offensive performance and 3-0 sweep of cross-county rival Chatham.
Communication and offense were two constants for the Trojans against the Cavaliers as their effective passing led to a flurry of kills and multiple double-digit advantages in the second and third sets.
Sophomore Carlie Marshall gave Tunstall (2-0) its first double-digit lead with her kill midway through the second set. Moments later, Marshall gave the Trojans their biggest lead up to that point with her service ace that gave Tunstall a 19-5 cushion.
After Chatham (0-2) answered back with a pair of points, junior Greenly Elliott sent the Trojans on a 5-0 run with her attack that made it a 20-7 contest. Sophomore Izzy White followed with a service ace and junior Leara Slattery and senior Emily Austin gave Tunstall a 16-point cushion with their back-to-back kills.
A ‘Cavs’ error put the Trojans at set point and Elliott finished the second frame with a kill that led Tunstall to the 25-8 win.
It was much of the same in the third set as sophomore Parris Atkinson’s attack gave the Trojans a 17-7 lead. A 6-3 run gave Tunstall a 23-10 advantage and a pair of kills from Marshall ended the match and sent the Trojans to the sweep.
“I think it was communication,” Austin said when asked what contributed to Tunstall’s offensive success.
White didn’t miss a beat, jumping right in to confirm her teammate’s sentiments. “It was communication, and then those passes always are a blessing,” she said laughing.
Chatham played Tunstall tight in the opening set, not trailing by more than four through the middle. A Trojans’ attack error pulled the ‘Cavs within one at 12-11. Tunstall responded with a streak of three straight points, pushing its lead back to four, before the Cavaliers rattled off two straight points on a Trojans return error and a kill from junior Taylor White that made it 15-13.
Tunstall responded with a 10-5 run to clinch the opening set on a service ace from Atkinson.
From there, the communication theme kicked in, leading the Trojans to dominant second and third sets.
“I think we were a little slow starting off, a little sluggish, but we’ve got a lot of scrap and we pulled it back together in one set,” White said.
Austin added, “I think we just had a lot of fight left in us, so we just had to get going so we did what we had to do to get it together.”
White stressed the communication factor once again in explaining Tunstall’s dominance in the final two sets.
“I think it was just really talking more, being on our toes more, I think at first, we were kind of just standing up, but then we started covering the middle and I think that helped us push through and have that big success,” she said.
According to Austin, it was the ever-growing confidence Tunstall found over its multiple runs that made the difference.
“I think it was also the momentum,” she said. “The more points we got, the more excited we got, and it just helped us push forward and break away.”
Any athlete knows the feeling of satisfaction that comes with defeating a rival and the Trojans weren’t any different after their victory over the ‘Cavs.
“I mean, it feels really good,” Austin said. “We’re out there jumping for it, we’re ready to play.”
White added, “I’m very confident. We are a very young team. We just graduated seven seniors last year so it’s very hopeful to have that early success.”
Chatham will look to pick up its first victory when it hosts Bassett in non-district action at 7 p.m. Aug. 31.
Tunstall will look to win its third consecutive game to start the season when it hosts Cave Spring at 7 p.m. Monday.