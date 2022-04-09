'It just shows how quickly life can come full circle.' Football jerseys retired for Dan River's Edmunds brothers.

After taking the microphone on the surface he used to dominate on, Trey Edmunds remarked on the deluge of memories he had walking down the stairs to the Wildcats’ track and field Friday afternoon.

Moments later, the former Dan River standout and current Pittsburgh Steelers running back was joking about how quickly things can come full circle after he and his brothers — former Dan River standout and Steelers’ safety Terrell Edmunds and former Dan River standout and Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds — had their football jerseys retired surrounded by family, friends and former faculty and staff Friday.

“It’s a tremendous accomplishment, you know, it just shows how quickly life can come full circle,” Trey said. “We’re extremely grateful being on the field, it just brings back so many memories being here in front of the same people, being honored by the same principals and faculty we had, it’s truly a blessing and we wouldn’t have wanted it from anybody else.”

“We’re extremely grateful, blessed and honored and it’s something we’re going to live with forever and something the community is going to have forever and we just hope it’s something that’s going to inspire the youth from here on out.”

Terrell also was quick to express the gratitude he feels for Dan River’s faculty and staff and for the opportunity to receive such an honor in front of the same people.

“Definitely want to say we feel thankful right now, definitely blessed, this is a big accomplishment and it’s something we’re very appreciative for,” he said. “Everybody that supported us on the journey, all the faculty, staff, coaches, teachers, just thank you to everybody.”

While the Edmunds’ work ethic has played a large part in their success, the three have also remained humble enough to remember the help they received not only from their family and Dan River’s faculty and staff, but from the Ringgold community as well.

“We just want to say thank you to everyone that came out, everybody that helped us get to this point, we couldn’t have done it by ourselves,” Tremaine said. “It’s a great turnout and moments like this we’ll never forget.”

Work ethic and faith

Moments before presenting them with the jersey’s they wore as Wildcats enshrined in large glass frames, former Dan River principal Elizabeth Craig spoke on the brothers’ work ethic and faith and how it’s helped them get to this point.

A few minutes later, former Dan River principal and current Assistant Superintendent for Administration Steve Mayhew gave a quick rundown of the stats the trio recorded during their time as Wildcats.

Listening to Mayhew go through the eye-popping numbers each recorded not only on the gridiron but on the hardwood as well, it became clear the combination paid huge dividends for the Edmunds and continues to even today.

“Honestly, just going out there and continuously working hard has always been our mindsets,” Terrell said. “Started off from our parents, they just woke us up early some days to go out and get a run in and after practice we used to run hills and now it’s something that we’ve carried over from college to the NFL so it’ll definitely be something we’ll always hang our hats on.”

Trey also credited his parents, Ferrell and Felicia Edmunds, for instilling both their blue-collared work ethics and strong faith.

“Our parents have been our biggest supporters since the day we started anything,” Trey said. “Sports, school, whatever, so they’ve been right there throughout the whole journey with us. They haven’t stopped even now so just knowing they’re in our corner and they’re going to give tough criticism, but all from a place of love, it’s one of those things we had to accept and take early on and it’s worked in our favor.”

It's a family affair

In a halftime ceremony during halftime of Dan River’s game against Altavista back in October, Ferrell stood at midfield surrounded by his family and Dan River’s administration after being inducted into the Dan River Athletics Hall of Fame.

While Edmunds might have played his high school ball at George Washington, he spent his entire coaching career at Dan River, serving as the ‘Cats’ head coach from 2008-19 where he led the Wildcats to an overall 76-45 record, a pair of Dogwood District championships, eight consecutive playoff appearances and the 2011 state quarterfinals.

Edmunds also served as an assistant JV and varsity basketball coach and was on the staff of the 2014 state championship basketball team — a squad of which Terrell and Tremaine were members of.

Standing on the same field their father was inducted into the hall of fame six months earlier, the brothers were feeling quite humbled.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Terrell said. “Obviously, my dad coached all of us here at Dan River and to see how he’s still impacting the community and seeing the love he gets from the community is definitely important to us and I know he’s appreciative of those things and I’m just happy the community is still continuing to praise his legacy here.”