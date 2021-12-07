James River picks up 86-75 win over GW

The James River (Buchanan) boys basketball team might not have the true athletes George Washington’s squad has, but the Knights do have some shooters.
James River knocked down its first four 3-point attempts to build an early double-digit lead and survived second and third-quarter rallies from GW to pick up an 86-75 win over the Eagles in the season opener for both squads Monday night.
Jason Easton got the Knights off to a hot start with his 3-pointer on James River’s first attempt of the game. Senior Jakobe Dixon’s 3-point play and a layup knotted the score, but Ryan Steger gave the Knights the lead for good when he made it two-for-two with his 3-pointer. Easton followed with another trey and Steger knocked down his second to give James River a 17-7 lead with 4:17 left in the opening quarter.
By the time the whistle sounded on the first quarter, the Knights had knocked down five of their seven 3-point attempts and built a 30-10 cushion.
Absorbing the initial shock, GW (0-1) settled into its high-energy ways and the result was a different quarter. Senior Donavan Howard started the frame with a layup on an assist from Dixon and senior Tahj Carter followed with a huge 3 of his own that made it a 32-15 game. Carter’s 3-point jumper started a 16-6 run that pulled the Eagles within nine, 40-31, on Carter’s second 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the half.
Carter (six points), Dixon (five) and Howard (four) all played instrumental roles in the run. The Eagles trailed 45-34 at the break.
Earlier, head coach Jermaine Parker talked about GW being a second-half team and the Eagles proved him right, exploding into the half on an 11-6 streak that pulled GW within six on Carter’s jump shot with 4:23 left in the third.
That’s as close as the Eagles would get though as the Knights struck back with a quick 6-2 run that built their lead to 57-47 with just over a minute left in the period.
Senior Xavier Walters led GW with 19 points while Dixon finished close behind with 18 and Carter closed out three players in double-digit scoring with 17.
Easton led all scorers with 29 points while Patrick Clevenger finished with 21. Steger rounded out three double-digit scorers with 17.
GW returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Heritage (Lynchburg) at 7 p.m.