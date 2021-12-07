James River picks up 86-75 win over GW

The James River (Buchanan) boys basketball team might not have the true athletes George Washington’s squad has, but the Knights do have some shooters.

James River knocked down its first four 3-point attempts to build an early double-digit lead and survived second and third-quarter rallies from GW to pick up an 86-75 win over the Eagles in the season opener for both squads Monday night.

Jason Easton got the Knights off to a hot start with his 3-pointer on James River’s first attempt of the game. Senior Jakobe Dixon’s 3-point play and a layup knotted the score, but Ryan Steger gave the Knights the lead for good when he made it two-for-two with his 3-pointer. Easton followed with another trey and Steger knocked down his second to give James River a 17-7 lead with 4:17 left in the opening quarter.

By the time the whistle sounded on the first quarter, the Knights had knocked down five of their seven 3-point attempts and built a 30-10 cushion.

