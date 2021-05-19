Ladd, Barker push Trojans over Cougars

DRY FORK — A sacrifice fly from Tunstall’s Raymond Ladd and a crafted pitching performance from Colin Moore was all that was needed for the Trojans to get by the Patrick County Cougars 2-1 in a well-played Piedmont District matchup Tuesday.

Ladd’s opportunity to bring in the go-ahead was made possible by Caulier Barker’s double to left-center field that scored senior Dylan Young to tie the game at 1-1 with no outs. Young led off the bottom fourth and reached first on a misplayed ball from Cougars first basemen Nash Thompson.

Junior catcher Elijah Byrd followed up with a single to put Barker and the Trojans (6-1, 6-1) in a position to cause damage.

The Cougars’ lone run came from a controversial bases-loaded balk from Moore. Patrick County’s Thompson and Taylor Swails were hit by a pitch in consecutive at-bats to lead off the second with no outs. Moore was able to get Cougars catcher Grayson Howell to fly out to the Trojans’ shortstop to secure the first out. Designated hitter Tucker Swails walked to load the bases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moore was able to come back strong. Moore went on to strike out designated hitter Carson Merriman and left-fielder Garrett Leftwich, both went down looking, to end the Cougars’ threat.