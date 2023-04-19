DRY FORK — A three-run RBI double from Tyler Spencer in the fifth and a complete game gem from Raymond Ladd led the Trojans to a 4-0 shutout victory over Chatham on Tuesday night.

Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, Shaffer Boles led off with a walk. Shortly after, Eben Owen laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Boles to second with one out. Chatham intentionally walked Carter Richardson to set up the possibility of a double play, however, Mason Lovern would spoil their plans after Richardson’s walk.

Lovern singled into center field to move Boles and Richardson up to load the bases with one out. The Cavaliers temporarily stopped the bleeding as Chatham pitcher Kennan Lewis notched a strikeout for the second out.

When Spencer approached the batter’s box, he stepped into the scenario that many young players dream of: two outs and bases load.

Spencer didn’t waste the opportunity.

Two pitches into his at-bat, Spencer sent a line drive into left field, unloading the bases to give Tunstall a 4-0 lead. The Cavaliers would get out of the inning via the strikeout.

Chatham managed to put up a fight in the top sixth. Carrington Aaron led off the inning with line drive single to center field. Following a strikeout for the first out, Aaron stole second during Jake Moore’s plate appearance. Moore would reach base on a walk. With runners on first and second with two outs, Aaron and Moore advanced on a Tunstall wild pitch to put themselves in scoring position.

Tunstall intentionally walked Lewis in order to set up the force out to get out of the jam. The decision paid off, and the Trojans fielded the ground out to avoid further trouble.

The Trojans broke out onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning, thanks to a Peyton Henderson double to on a line drive towards the left fielder, scoring Patrick Snow, who got on with a base hit.

Ladd put on a show on the mound for Tunstall. He would carve the Cavaliers lineup, finishing his outing with eye-popping 16 strikeouts while giving up just one hit through seven innings on 99 pitches. Ladd pitched five, hitless innings before giving up the Cavs’ lone hit of the game.

Ladd went 1-3 at the dish with a base hit.

Chatham hoped to get back into the win column at home, facing Altavista on Wednesday.

Tunstall headed out to Martinsville on Wednesday to take on the Bulldogs.

Both games are Dogwood and Piedmont district matchups.