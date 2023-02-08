The Westover Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team picked up a 56-28 road win Tuesday night in the final week of regular season play against the Warriors of Faith Christian on their senior night.

Sophomore Emily Evans put the first three points on the board for either team and Westover never looked back.

With a stifling press and a hot offense, Westover quickly stretched the lead to 10 points by the end of the first quarter and led by 23 points at halftime. Westover changed defenses in the third quarter and worked well in a newly practiced defense.

Eight out of the Bulldogs' nine players scored in the game. Emily Evans led all scorers with 22 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Seniors Lauren White and Hannah Motley each added nine points a piece, Lanie Crumpton had five points, Chloe Smith had four points and seven rebounds.

Brooke Barrington added three points and Addy Nelson and Erin Saunders had two a piece.

Westover's senior night will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Roanoke Valley Christian School.