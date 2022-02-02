Lady Bulldogs fall to North Cross

Westover Christian Academy's girls basketball team fell 44-36 to North Cross on Tuesday night.

The lady Bulldogs took to their home court against the Raiders. The first quarter was back-to-back scoring and it ended with the Raiders up by five. The Bulldogs were cold from the field during the second quarter and found themselves only scoring two points. The halftime score was 25-12 in favor of the Raiders.

Westover came out from halftime to outscore the Raiders 12-9 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 10. The Bulldogs switched to a man-to-man defense and crawled back in the fourth to gain momentum and cut the lead to six with 2:30 left in the frame. The Raiders hit some key free throws in the fourth to hold onto the lead and secure a win.

Junior Lauren White led all scorers with 15 points, four rebounds and five steals. Freshman Addy Nelson added seven points, five rebounds and two steals. Junior Hannah Motley and Freshman Emily Evans both chipped in with five points each and Emily had five rebounds. Junior Madison Hodges had four points and three rebounds.

The Bulldogs face Roanoke Valley on their home court Friday.