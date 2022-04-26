Late inning comeback lifts Wildcats over Trojans

RINGGOLD — Dan River rolled into the bottom of the sixth with zeros across the board, knowing they just had the following inning left in order to tie or even take the lead.

To sum up the Wildcats sixth-inning surge was to expect the unexpected.

The Wildcats took advantage of a Tunstall throwing error that scored Jackson Blevins from first and a Dylan Howerton base hit to bring home Ethan Sowers was the difference maker in their 2-1 comeback victory over the Trojans.

Blevins led off the bottom half of the inning with a base hit into center. One Wildcat out later, Ethan Sowers hit a ground ball that dribbled towards the direction of the Trojans pitcher. But the throwing error sailed past the first basemen, giving Blevins an ample amount of time to score and to make it a new game tied at one. Sowers would reach third on the same error.

“It was kind of an adrenaline rush right there,” Sowers said. “I just saw the ball go by and heard Coach [McCormick] say ‘go, go, go’, so I went and rounded second, looked for the ball, and went to third

Prior to Sowers crucial at-bat, Blevins said he felt like for his team to create a rally, that he had to be the one to create their spark.

“I had to go out there and get a base hit in order to get things rolling,” Blevins said of his approach at the plate. “He wasn’t throwing good beginning of the inning, so I just had to be in there, be patient, and just hit the ball when it came to me.”

Following Tunstall's pitching change, Howerton needed only one pitch to get the job done. Howerton singled on a hard, ground ball into left field to safely score Sowers from third.

“I knew I had one job and one job only, to bring Ethan [Sowers] home,” Howerton said. “Honestly, I didn’t care how I got it [the run] in but I got it done.”

Though with the lead in hand, Dan River had to work through the bottom and top of the Trojans' lineup to secure the final three outs.

After a delay due to a substitution in question, Noah Abercrombie came back onto the mound after being substituted earlier in the game. Abercrombie got the first two Trojans to strikeout and groundout. But Tunstall refused to go down easy. Returning to the top of Tunstall’s order, Landon "LJ" Jones scored a double into left field to put Tunstall into scoring position.

Jones advanced to third on a passed ball during Carter Richardson’s at-bat. Richardson drew up a walk, putting the pressure on Dan River with two outs. Abercrombie and the Wildcats kept their composure, securing the final out on a grounder to close the door.

“I just knew I had to hit my spots, just so they won’t be able to hit it,” Abercrombie said when discussing his performance for the save.

Both squads remained deadlocked at zero following three full innings. Tunstall got the jumpstart they needed in the top of the fourth when Caulier Barker smacked a double off the right field wall to lead off. Trojans starting pitcher Will Eaton contributed with a double oh his own, launching the ball into the left-centerfield gap to take the early, 1-0 lead.

Dan River would work out of the jam, nothing the first out on strikes and one Trojan later, got the next two batter to strikeout out and ground out to end the half inning.

Despite the loss, Eaton produced an efficient outing on the bump for Tunstall. Eaton went 5.1 innings, allowed five hits and struck out four.

Wildcats starting pitcher Mark Allen Porter was tagged with lone run but worked through three innings and collected a strikeout. Abercrombie was credited with the win, punching out five in three innings pitched and gave up two hits. Howerton pitched one inning in relief and collected a strikeout.

The Trojans will be back in action at home Thursday in a Piedmont District matchup versus Bassett.

Dan River will look to carry their momentum on the road into Chatham to take on the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.