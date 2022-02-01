Magna Vista remains undefeated with 57-22 victory over GW

The Magna Vista girls basketball team stayed undefeated in Piedmont District play with a 57-22 victory over George Washington on Monday night.

Magna Vista started the game strong, scoring seven of the first nine points to take a 7-2 lead on senior Ta’nashia Hairston’s layup off an assist from junior Kaylee Hughes.

GW (8-8, 4-4 Piedmont) pulled within two possessions on senior Damiehja Darden’s free throw that made it 7-3 with 4:18 left in the quarter.

That’s as close as the Eagles would get as the Warriors ripped off eight straight points to take a 15-3 lead on freshman Miranda Reynolds’ layup with just over two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the period. Hairston was instrumental in the run, scoring five points while Reynolds added two.

Senior Amara Harrell helped the Eagles close the quarter strong, scoring four straight points to close the gap to 17-7 going into the second period.

Magna Vista (15-2, 9-0) started the second frame on a tear, ripping off a 6-0 run to build a 23-7 lead on freshman Mya Moyer’s layup off a feed from Hughes. Moyer single-handedly put the run together, scoring all six points on a pair of layups and free throws.

A 3-pointer from Hughes and layup from sophomore Daishaundria Giggetts helped the Warriors extend their lead to 19 with 3:31 remaining in the half. Magna Vista closed the first half with a string of seven straight points to take a 37-13 cushion into the break.

Hairston led the Warriors with a team-high 14 points while Moyer finished close behind with 12 and Giggetts added eight.

Harrell led GW with a game-high 17 points.

The Eagles were set to return to action Tuesday when they host Piedmont rival Halifax County at 5:30 p.m.