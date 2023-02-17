RIDGEWAY — With a starting lineup comprised of two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior, the George Washington girls basketball team could have easily been forgiven for not living up to its lofty standards this season.

No apologies will be necessary, though.

In a battle of the top two teams in the Piedmont District, No. 2 GW hung with top-ranked Magna Vista for the majority of the game but in the end the Warriors pulled away in the fourth for a 51-36 victory over the Eagles in the Piedmont District Tournament championship game Wednesday night.

GW (15-9) enters the Region 4D tournament as the No. 6 team and was scheduled to travel to Jefferson Forest Friday night to take on the Cavaliers in the tournament opener.

Looking at their young roster, the Eagles’ playoff odds didn’t look as great as they have in years past. However, GW has proven itself as an odds breaker this year and shown why games are determined on paper.

“I’m happy about this entire season so far,” said GW head coach Mancino Craighead. “I don’t think many people other than a few in the Danville area and us in that locker room believed we would be sitting her tonight in the championship game and for us to play so tight with Magna Vista for three-and-a-half quarters, I couldn’t be any prouder of these girls.”

While some coaches would be quick to claim a majority of the credit and soak up the limelight, Craighead is more humble than that and quickly gave the credit to his girls.

“They put the hard work in, it’s nothing we did as coaches, they had to show up and go out there and play every night and that’s what they did,” Craighead said. “I can’t help them on the court, my playing days are done but to be so young, I couldn’t be any prouder of this team.”

GW took a 23-22 lead on Aniya Davis’ layup in the paint with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter. Magna Vista (21-5) regained the lead on Sanaa Hairston’s layup that jump started a 12-4 run that gave the Warriors a 35-27 lead on Amari Hairston’s layup with 13 seconds on the clock. Junior Shamyia Prunty helped the Eagles end the frame on a high note, banking in a layup off an assist from junior Joslyn Cobbs to trim GW’s deficit to 35-29 heading into the fourth.

Samaya Williams scored the first points of the fourth on a layup to push the Warriors’ lead to eight, but freshman Fadrianna Saunders stepped up a drained a huge 3-pointer and followed with a layup to cap a quick 5-1 run and make it a 38-34 game at the 5:21 mark. However, that’s as close as the Eagles got as Magna Vista responded with 11 straight points to take a 49-34 cushion on Dee Dee Giggetts’ layup with just over two minutes left in the contest.

GW appeared to be poised for the upset in the third quarter as the Eagles’ zone defense frustrated the Warriors’ defense and led to a 7-0 run that gave GW a 15-8 lead on Cobbs’ jumper with three minutes left in the half. However, Magna Vista cracked the Eagles’ defense near the end of the frame, closing the half with seven straight points to knot the score at 15-15 going into the break.

“A lot of people don’t believe in the 2-2-1 but I’ve been doing it for 20-plus years now,” Craighead said. “I’ve learned it’s a good system for not only getting steals but slowing the other team down. This team has evolved a lot, they looked like a couple of my previous teams that have caught on and figured out what to do and I’m tickled to death with the girls because they work so hard. I’m very proud of the girls’ efforts because they could’ve quit and lost by 30 or 40 like everybody else has been doing but we didn’t and stayed with them most of the game.”

At the start of the season, GW set two goals for itself: Finish in the top two of the district in the regular season, stay away from Magna Vista in the semifinals, win a district tournament and make the regionals. The Eagles completed three of four of those goals – a fact not lost on Craighead.

“Everything we set out to accomplish, we accomplished, except for winning the district tournament but three out of four isn’t bad,” Craighead said smiling.

GW traveled well for the game and was well represented and cheered in the stands, also not lost on Craighead.

“For the Danville community and school to be here and support us tonight and watch these girls, it brings tears to my eyes,” Craighead said. “I want to thank everybody in the community for the support. To see the crowd tonight, all the people there, it made my heart happy.”

The Eagles aren’t done, though, and quickly turned their attention to the Cavaliers after Wednesday night’s contest.

“I’ve been watching film on them the past two weeks because I truly felt we were going to be in that sixth spot but they’ve got some really big guards, they’re fast and they remind me of Magna Vista, honestly,” said Craighead. “They’ve got the one good post player and a lot of guards around her and we’re going to have our hands full playing on the road, but I’ll take my girls over anybody. I’m looking forward to it. We’re going to go down there and give it our best shot.”

Hairston led the Warriors with 14 points, seven steals and five assists with six rebounds as well. Giggetts added a double-double of 13 points and team-high 10 rebounds.

Saunders led GW with 14 points while Saniyah Felton dropped 10.