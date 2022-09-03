Magna Vista's rushing dominates in victory over Wildcats

RINGGOLD — At the start of the season, some teams are trying to find their footing in their run game or experiment different players to develop a foundation in the backfield.

But after the performance Magna Vista junior running back Joeseph Spriggs put on versus Dan River, it’s safe to say that he’s in mid-season form.

Spriggs, who rushed for 208 yards on 29 carries, rushed for three touchdowns in the Warriors' (1-1) 35-14 victory over the Wildcats (1-1) Friday night.

“It feels great. All the hard work we put in over the off-season,” Spriggs said. “I could not have done it without our great offensive line. The best guys on the team just came together and came out to earn a hard-fought win.

“They blocked and executed, that’s all you could ask for,” he added. "You just do your job, and we will succeed. That is all the coaches and staff asked of us.”

On the Warriors' first drive of the game, Magna Vista was forced to go for the pass in a third and long situation on the Dan River 31-yard line. But it was Wildcats' defensive back, Ty’Lyric Coleman, who came up big with the interception deep in the redzone.

Magna Vista’s defense would hold down the Wildcats' ensuing drive, forcing them to go four and out. The Wildcats botched a punt that roll out of bounds behind the endzone, giving the Warriors the two-point safety and the go up on the board first.

Dan River’s second drive later in the first quarter resulted a turnover on down on their own 20-yard line, giving Magna Vista a upper hand on their drive. With 41 seconds left in the first, on the Wildcats three-yard line, freshman running back Ethan Dukes punched through the Wildcats defense to make it a 9-0 lead following the point after.

Dan River came back in response of the Warriors' score after recovering an onside kick that found them in Warriors territory. Following an offsides penalty on the Warriors, the Wildcats set up shop on the 14-yard line, first and 10, with nine minutes left in the first half. Wildcats junior quarterback Jaidon Haynes connected to sophomore D.J. Gregory in the endzone to cut the lead down to 9-6.

With the lead shrunken down to a three-point deficit, Magna Vista made quick work to distance their lead. After starting their drive on their own 41 yard line, the Warriors used a 25-yard gain from Spriggs, along with Dan River misfortunes, to bring themselves at the Wildcats' 13-yard line. First and 10, Spriggs found an open gap down the sideline for the 13-yard rushing score, his second touchdown of the game.

In part of a kickoff return from Warriors' Torian Younger — starting their drive on the Wildcats 39-yard line — the Warriors kept turning to Spriggs, where he eventually broke free in a third down situation, rushing 16 yards for the score and to push their lead to 21-6 with 19 seconds left of the second quarter.

Early in the second half, Warriors' senior quarterback Caleb Lynch connected to junior wideout Jolen Schoefield on a 48-yard touchdown pass from their own territory to give further their lead to 28-6 after the point after was unsuccessful.

Dan River didn’t go down quietly.

Just over six minutes left in the game, Shamar Ferguson, who was taking reps at quarterback with the game in favor of Magna Vista, made the best of the given situation by throwing to Montel Booker for a 44-yard pass to put a dent in their deficit. Dan River went for the two-point conversion to make a 28-14 ballgame.

But Magna Vista put the dagger in on the driver after. Spriggs rushed for a nine yard touchdown to complete the hat-trick and to put any hopes of a Dan River comeback out of sight.

In all, Magna Visa combined for 271 rushing yards on 46 total carries. Dukes rushed for 45 yards on five carries. Junior J’mere Hariston had six carries for 28 yards.

Gregory led the Wildcats in rushing, totaling 17 carries on 103 rushing yards.

Haynes went 12-19 with 83 passing yards.

Senior Ty’Lyric Coleman caught eight passes and racked up 52 receiving yards. Notably, fellow senior Tilden Garland caught two passes for 33 yards for the Wildcats.

Magna Vista returns home Friday in a non-district matchup versus the Gretna Hawks.

The Wildcats will hit the road for the first time this year, as they travel to Bassett to take on the Bengals in a non-district matchup.

Kickoff for both games is 7 p.m.