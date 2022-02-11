Martinsville beats Dan River in non-district action

The Martinsville boys basketball team picked up a 42-30 victory over Dan River in non-district action Thursday evening.

Spencer Jones led the Bulldogs with 19 points while Keyshawn Kirby chipped in with 14.

Senior Jalil Deshazor paced Dan River with nine points while senior DaMari Glass chipped in with eight.

Both sides played a tight contest in the opening minutes with Martinsville ending the frame with a 14-8 lead. Kirby paced the Bulldogs with six points while Jones finished close behind with five.

Dan River (6-10) was paced by junior Shamar Ferguson who finished with three while senior Ryan Brandon added two.

Martinsville (11-8) outscored Dan River 10-8 in the second quarter to take a 24-16 lead into the break. Kirby led the Bulldogs with six points while Jones and Terrell Dillard each pitched in with two points apiece.

Meanwhile, Deshazor and Glass led the Wildcats with four points apiece.

The third quarter was a low-scoring affair with the two sides combining for only seven points with the Bulldogs coming out on top 5-2. Jones accounted for all five of Martinsville’s points while Deshazor accounted for Dan River’s lone bucket.

Both sides played a tight rope fourth quarter that ended with the Bulldogs outscoring the Wildcats 13-12 to help them seal the victory. Jones paced Martinsville with seven points while Christian Jones chipped in with three points.

Sophomore Dorian Griffith led the Wildcats with four points.

Dan River returns to action tonight when it hits the road for a Dogwood District matchup against Altavista at 7 p.m.