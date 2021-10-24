Methodist University escapes with 31-24 win over Averett

The Monarchs dominated the first half, rattling off three unanswered scores to take a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.

Junior Tyquan Eaddy got the scoring started with his 1-yard touchdown run on Methodist’s opening drive. After the Monarchs’ defense made a stop on the Cougars’ first drive, sophomore Keyshaun Pete doubled down on Methodist’s lead with his 13-yard touchdown run with 5:49 left in the first quarter.

Sophomore Wade Thomas closed out the Monarchs’ first-half scoring with his 5-yard touchdown reception that made it a 21-0 contest with 14:03 remaining.

Averett hung tough, though, closing the gap to a pair of scores on freshman Bryce Phipps’ 2-yard touchdown run that got the Cougars on the board with 9:07 left in the half.

It was the defense’s turn next as Averett forced Methodist to punt, giving the offense the ball on its own 20-yard line. The Cougars didn’t flinch, as Jackson and Nixon hooked up for 18 and 25-yard receptions that moved the ball into Monarchs’ territory. Averett’s drive stalled a bit from there, but junior Will Caviness came through with a 36-yard field goal that made it a 21-10 contest going into the half.