Methodist University escapes with 31-24 win over Averett

Methodist University held off Averett University’s fourth-quarter rally and escaped with a 31-24 win over Averett in USA South Conference action Saturday evening on Daly Field at Frank R. Campbell Stadium.
After forcing a Methodist punt, Averett (3-4, 2-3 USA South) got the ball at the Methodist 45-yard line, trailing by seven, with 17 seconds remaining. The Cougars turned to their potent passing attack, but sophomore Daquinton Grady stepped in front of a pass for a game-sealing interception.
Entering the fourth quarter, facing a two-score deficit, Averett quickly got to work chipping away at Methodist’s lead, piecing together a five-play, 38-yard scoring drive to get within a score. Freshman Shawn Watlington started the drive with a pair of 8-yard runs and added a 17-yard run later in the drive that moved the ball down to the Monarchs’ 15-yard line. Junior quarterback and senior Chase Nixon took over from there, teaming up for a 15-yard touchdown reception that made it 31-24 with 11:01 remaining.
The Cougars found themselves knocking on the door several times in the fourth quarter but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities. After sophomore Mason Smith pinned Methodist (4-2, 4-1) at its 8-yard line, Averett’s defense stepped up and forced a big three-and-out that gave the Cougars the ball at their own 44-yard line after a Monarchs’ punt.
Methodist proved up to the challenge on Averett’s ensuing possession, forcing a turnover on downs with just over two minutes remaining.
The Monarchs dominated the first half, rattling off three unanswered scores to take a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.
Junior Tyquan Eaddy got the scoring started with his 1-yard touchdown run on Methodist’s opening drive. After the Monarchs’ defense made a stop on the Cougars’ first drive, sophomore Keyshaun Pete doubled down on Methodist’s lead with his 13-yard touchdown run with 5:49 left in the first quarter.
Sophomore Wade Thomas closed out the Monarchs’ first-half scoring with his 5-yard touchdown reception that made it a 21-0 contest with 14:03 remaining.
Averett hung tough, though, closing the gap to a pair of scores on freshman Bryce Phipps’ 2-yard touchdown run that got the Cougars on the board with 9:07 left in the half.
It was the defense’s turn next as Averett forced Methodist to punt, giving the offense the ball on its own 20-yard line. The Cougars didn’t flinch, as Jackson and Nixon hooked up for 18 and 25-yard receptions that moved the ball into Monarchs’ territory. Averett’s drive stalled a bit from there, but junior Will Caviness came through with a 36-yard field goal that made it a 21-10 contest going into the half.
Jackson threw for 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Nixon was his favorite target as he hauled in eight catches for 131 yards and a score. Sophomore Nick Andrews checked in with 47 yards and a score on two catches, while freshman Bailey Boaen hauled in four catches for 58 yards and senior Isaiah Grice finished with four catches for 58 yards.
Senior linebacker Conner Showalter finished with a career-high 17 tackles for his second consecutive double-digit tackle game and junior Jamal Ash recorded a pair of interceptions. Senior defensive end Tristin Quick added two sacks for the Cougars, while seniors Adrian Earle and JaVon Lofton, along with junior Jonathan Terrell each added eight tackles.
Averett returns to action Saturday for a conference matchup against Southern Virginia University.