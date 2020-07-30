'Might be a nightmare': Area coaches walk line between optimism and skepticism regarding return of high school sports

Other logistics, such as traveling to and from games, are also uncertain at this time.

“When you have to take 40 kids to a game, you’d have to take four busses at that point,” Tunstall head football coach Randy Hunsicker said. “It was going to be a nightmare, and it still might be a nightmare at that point.”

When spring sports came to a stop in March, Hunsicker was worried even then that the football season may not be allowed to start on time. Now, four months later, he still has similar concerns even if the season is delayed.

“I didn’t think we’d have any kind of season at that point, especially when we got to about April and it seemed like it was getting worse at that point,” he said. “It didn’t look good, especially for a contact sport like ours.”

Although most of his players have come to terms with the decision to postpone the season, Hunsicker said some of them are starting to question how this schedule will impact their ability to get recruited to college.

“I don’t have that answer for them yet,” he said.

Cheryl Cockram, Tunstall’s first-year volleyball head coach, said the upcoming season has been something to look forward to, but now her players must continue to wait.