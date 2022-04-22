Noah Burton throws no-hitter in Westover's 9-0 win

Noah Burton threw a no-hitter Thursday on senior night in Westover Christian Academy's 9-0 win over Timberlake.

Eight seniors and their families were honored before the home game.

Burton dominated from the mound pitching the no-hitter and striking out 17 batters along the way.

The Bulldogs were led on offensive by Burton with two hits, including a three-run home run, 4 RBIs and three runs scored.

Blake Barber, Aaron Salmon, Chris Massingale and Drew Clark each had one hit.

Westover now a has record of 4-4-1 on the season and is ranked fourth in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state poll.

Westover is set to hit the road Monday against Roanoke Catholic.