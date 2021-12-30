Norfolk Academy cruises to 66-29 win over Westover

Norfolk Academy held Westover Christian Academy to four points in the third quarter to break open a close game and cruise to a 66-29 win over Westover in the fourth-place game of the second annual Harry Johnson Classic on Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Academy (8-1) held a comfortable 40-17 lead heading into the third quarter, but the Bulldogs put the icing on the cake, outscoring the opposing Bulldogs 20-4 in the frame to set up the rout. Senior Cory Brooks led Norfolk Academy with six points while seniors Harrison Alexander and Canby Traywick added four apiece.

Juniors Josh Lewis and Isaac Von Eime each represented the third-quarter scoring for Westover (5-4).

The two sides played a close first quarter that ended with Norfolk Academy on top 12-8. However, the Bulldogs of Norfolk Academy established some space in the second frame, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-9 to take a 23-point lead going into the break. Senior Fraser Boone paced Norfolk Academy with six in the frame while senior Nate Delorenzo added four.

Senior Nate Burton led Westover with six points in the second while Lewis added three.

The fourth quarter was a little bit closer as Norfolk Academy outscored Westover 15-8 in the frame.

Lewis led the Bulldogs with 10 points while Burton checked in close behind with nine.

Junior Gibson Meek and sophomore Van Deans paced Norfolk Academy with 10 while Brooks finished with eight and Delorenzo checked in close behind at seven.

The contest was originally a consolation game but turned into a de-facto fourth place game after Dan River was forced to cancel its third-place matchup against cross-county rival Tunstall due to COVID protocol earlier in the day.