Norfolk Academy rides defensive prowess to 52-21 win over Hawks

Norfolk Academy held Gretna scoreless over the third quarter and rode its defensive prowess to a 52-21 win over the Hawks in the loser’s bracket game of the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic on Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk Academy advances to Wednesday’s winner bracket where it will play Westover Christian Academy at 3 p.m.

The Bulldogs broke the contest open at the start of the second half, outscoring the Hawks 16-0 in the third quarter to take a 45-14 lead into the break. Norfolk Christian (7-1) swarmed Gretna with its defense while its offense scored buckets at will on the other end.

Senior Harrison Alexander got the big third started with his layup and junior Jordan Epps followed with a jumper that made it a 33-14 contest with 6:12 left in the frame. Senior Corey Brooks knocked down a pair of back-to-back layups and a foul shot to make it a 24-point game with just under five minutes left in the frame.

The rest of the quarter belonged to junior Tatum Traywick who closed the frame with seven straight points to give the Bulldogs a 45-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

All in all, Norfolk Academy kept Gretna (0-7) off the board for a span of 11 minutes over the third and fourth quarters. Senior Devin Smith broke the Hawks’ scoreless streak with his layup and and-1 free throw with 5:52 left in regulation. Gretna took it the rest of the way, scoring four of the final six points on a pair of free throws from senior Anthony Privette and junior Lavar Hubbard to lead to the final score.

Despite the final score, the two teams played a close battle in the opening frame with the Bulldogs taking a 14-13 lead on senior Fraser Boone’s 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining.

Junior Gibson Meek paced Norfolk Academy in the first with five points while Boone added three.

Freshman Jamarius Giggetts led the Hawks in the first with five points, including a 3-pointer, while Elliot Dews chipped in with three.

The difference was the second quarter as the Bulldogs kept the Hawks off the scoreboard over the final six minutes of the half on their way to a double-digit advantage at halftime. After Smith’s layup gave Gretna a 15-14 lead, Norfolk Academy rattled off 15 consecutive points to take control.

Alexander’s trey with just over five minutes remaining in the half gave the Bulldogs the lead for good and started the decisive second-quarter streak. Meek (five points), senior David Smythe (four) and Alexander (three) all played instrumental roles in the big frame.

Meek led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Giggetts led the Hawks with five.