Norfolk uses late run to defeat Westover Christian in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

Norfolk Academy used a 17-5 run in the final four minutes to pull away to a 72-55 victory over Westover Christian Academy in Tuesday night’s Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.

Coming out of a timeout, Bulldogs Tyler Hughes and Isaac Von Eime each nailed a free throw that cut into Norfolk’s 57-50 lead with 3:46 left on the clock. But from there, it was all Norfolk, as they muscled their way to the rim and through the Westover defense. Twelve of Norfolk’s 17 points in the run came off of layups, including a dunk from Cooper Tyszko.

Though it was Norfolk that was victorious in the end, Westover gave Norfolk a run for their money a few times in the third quarter. Down 35-30 with five minutes left in the quarter, Aaron Salmon nailed a three pointer to make it a one possession lead for Norfolk. Minutes later, Josh Lewis converted a layup and a free throw to tie the game at 36 apiece. Norfolk would pull away slowly, ending the third with a 48-45 lead.

Lewis led WCA with 25 points. Eime followed up with 11 points of his own. Aaron Salmon was third on the Bulldogs scoring with nine points.

Norfolk had three players finish with double-digits in scoring. Gibson Meek led with 15 points and Charlie Violette ended his night with 14. Tyszka capped of his night with 13.

Norfolk (5-2) advance to the second round, and will take on the undefeated, Tunstall Trojans.

WCA (4-4) was faced with a win or go home situation Wednesday afternoon against the Gretna Hawks.