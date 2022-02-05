On senior night, lady Eagles soar to thrilling 36-32 victory over Cougars

With the George Washington and Patrick County girls basketball teams trading punches like two heavyweights, GW head coach Mancino Craighead called a series of timeouts in the final seconds to help his squad regroup.

In the huddle, Craighead didn’t offer any often used sports adages or waste a lot of words or hammer home strategy, instead he had a few simple words for his ladies.

“He was like, ‘if you want it, you got to get it,’” recalled senior Damiehja Darden. “He told us, ‘you got to put it in your minds that you can beat them, and you have to work as a team in order to beat teams like this.’”

The Eagles didn’t let his words go to waste as they listened and held off Patrick County down the stretch for a thrilling 36-32 victory over the Cougars in Piedmont District action Friday night on senior night.

GW (9-9, 5-5 Piedmont) led by as many as five on senior Amara Harrell’s free throws that made it a 31-26 contest with 3:36 remaining in the contest.

Patrick County (10-5, 6-2) didn’t falter and scored four straight points on a pair of free throws from Samantha Harris to trim its deficit to one with 1:34 left in regulation.

Both sides engaged in a defensive battle from there with neither scoring for over a minute until Harrell knocked down a pair of free throws to increase the Eagles’ advantage to three, 33-30, with 33 ticks remaining.

Kimora Wimbush kept the Cougars alive with a pair of free throws that made it a one-point contest, but Harrell took over from there, putting the game away on a free throw and jumper to lead to the final score.

Patrick County was determined to make GW’s senior night interesting as it stormed out of the gate in second half, quickly erasing a double-digit deficit at the break.

Aniya Penn started the second half with a pair of back-to-back layups and Harris followed with a bank shot of her own to pull the Cougars within 21-17 with 6:20 left in the third quarter. Penn closed out an 8-0 run with her second layup of the frame that made it a two-point game with just under five minutes left in the third.

Harrell helped the Eagles get a little momentum back with her layup that gave GW a 23-19 lead, but Penn knocked down a huge 3-pointer that got the Cougars within one with under a minute remaining in the frame. Darden help the Eagles close the quarter on a high note when she knocked down a jumper that gave GW a 25-22 edge heading into the fourth.

The Eagles kept the momentum rolling into the fourth, starting the frame on a 4-2 run to build their advantage to 29-24 on Darden’s jumper with just over four minutes remaining in the contest.

However, Patrick County responded with a 6-2 run that helped it pull within one on Penn’s jumper with 1:34.

Determined not to lose on their Senior Night, the Eagles got down to business and held on for the win.

“I think it was the last timeout he had called, and I was just thinking, I think we were up by one or a few points, and I just remember thinking, we can’t let it go, we can’t let them beat us,” Harrell recalled.

Darden added, “It would’ve been sad to lose a win on Senior Night knowing you can’t come back to high school, or you can never see this night again, it would’ve been hurtful, so we stuck it out.”

According to Harrell, it was the Eagles’ aggressiveness that made the difference and led them to the win.

“We knew from the jump that we had to come out aggressive and keep the same energy the whole game because the first time we played them, we weren’t at our full potential, so we knew we had to come back hard and that’s what we did.”

It’s always a physical game when the Cougars and Eagles square off and Friday night’s contest was no different as they combined for 15 fouls in the opening eight minutes and 21 in the first half, giving each side plenty of opportunities for freebies.

Harrell took advantage of the chances, knocking down seven in the first quarter and six in a row over the closing minute of the opening frame to give GW a 14-4 lead at the end of one.

Harrell continued her streak in the second quarter, knocking down 4-of-5 attempts from the free throw line to help the Eagles to a 15-point lead before the Cougars started mounting a comeback.

Harrell led GW with a game-high 28 points while Darden checked in with five.

Harris led Patrick County with 13 points while Penn finished close behind with 11.

The Eagles return to action Tuesday when they hit the road for a Piedmont matchup against Bassett at 6 p.m.