Pair of second-half touchdowns lift GW to 21-7 win over Bassett

Byrnes and Howard repaid Poole’s efforts when they teamed up for a 41-yard passing score that gave GW a 21-7 advantage that all but sealed the game with 3:28 remaining.

Bassett entered the game with the district’s top offense, averaging 50.3 points per game. Facing GW’s stout defense, the Bengals didn’t fare as well as they were held to a season-low seven points and turned the ball over twice.

Led by Hairston and Walker-Muse, Bassett nearly took its first lead over GW in the series as the Bengals moved the ball deep into Eagles’ territory. However, Dixon made sure no such thing would happen, making an acrobatic, one-handed grab for an interception in the end zone that kept the game scoreless.

“I knew he was going to go deep, so I was like I’m going to go deep with him, but the pass, I didn’t think I was going to catch it, but instinct kicked in and I got the pick,” Dixon said.

According to Barksdale, the Eagles’ strong defensive performance came from their preparation off the field.