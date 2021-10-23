Pair of second-half touchdowns lift GW to 21-7 win over Bassett

For years, the George Washington/Bassett football game has been as entertaining as a stormy day with no power or Wi-Fi with GW winning the last five contests by an average of 37 points.
That wasn’t the case in Friday night’s edition as GW and Bassett traded shots like Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield.
In the end, the Eagles ended up as Bowe as a pair of second-half touchdowns from seniors Jakobe Dixon and Donavan Howard and a trio of sacks from senior Ahmad Poole fittingly led GW to a 21-7 victory over Bassett and the Eagles’ fifth consecutive Piedmont District title on senior night.
“It feels great man, senior night, last home game on this field during the regular season, it feels great to the get dub,” Dixon said. “Especially over a good team like Bassett.”
At the end of last week’s matchup against Halifax County, head coach Nick Anderson reminded his guys they would be facing a new and improved Bassett squad.
According to Howard, the Eagles prepared all week for the revamped Bengals.
“It feels great, we’ve been practicing for them all week,” Howard said. “Then the coaches were ready for them, so we just came out and won the game.”
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Tamarion Hawkins expressed his gratitude for being able to not only pick up the win, but also clinch the district in his final regular-season home game.
“It feels great, me being a senior and just winning it one last time on this field feels great,” Hawkins said.
According to junior offensive/defensive lineman Iunta Barksdale, the Eagles’ coaching staff had been stressing the importance of the game all week, reminding them the contest would serve as the de facto district title game.
“Hey, they told us we had to get it, we had to get it,” Barksdale said. “We already knew this was the best, not to say the best, but we knew this was going to be a tough one and we fought to the end and that’s all that matters.”
GW (6-1, 4-0 Piedmont) entered the final five minutes of the contest clinging to a 14-7 edge. After a pair of Dixon runs moved the ball down into Bassett territory, senior quarterback Jeb Byrnes found Howard in stride down the right side for a 41-yard touchdown reception that made it a two-score game with 3:32 remaining.
“I really wasn’t expecting them to pass the ball, so they called it and the corner wasn’t ready, he went for the run, play action, and had to make him pay,” Howard said.
After Howard’s 5-yard run at the end of the half gave GW a 7-0 lead, the Eagles got the ball to start the second half and made good use of the possession, piecing together a quick two-play, 74-yard scoring drive that doubled down on GW’s advantage.
Byrnes and Howard started the drive in fashion, teaming up for a 45-yard completion that moved the ball down to the Bengals’ 29-yard line. It was Byrnes and Dixon up next as the two teamed for a touchdown reception that made it a 14-0 game with 11:36 left in the third quarter.
“It just feels good, senior night, it’s just a great feeling,” Dixon said.
Bassett (6-2, 3-1) did its best Holyfield impression, punching back on its ensuing possession with senior Simeon Walker-Muse’s 49-yard touchdown run that closed the gap to 14-7 with 10:11 left in the third.
The Bengals’ defense forced the Eagles into a punt on their ensuing possession and Bassett appeared to be on its way to tying the game, moving the ball into the red zone on junior quarterback Ja’ricous Hairston’s long pass to junior Elijah Bridges.
However, the drive came to an end when GW’s defense forced a fumble and senior Jalen Spratt jumped on the loose ball at the Eagles’ 16-yard line with 3:12 left in the third.
The Bengals appeared to have tied the game midway through the fourth when Hairston found Bridges for a 24-yard score. However, the score was called back when it was ruled Bassett had an ineligible receiver down field. Five plays later, on a fourth-and-long, Poole came up with the final of his three sacks that forced the Bengals into a turnover on downs with 5:45 left in the game.
Byrnes and Howard repaid Poole’s efforts when they teamed up for a 41-yard passing score that gave GW a 21-7 advantage that all but sealed the game with 3:28 remaining.
Bassett entered the game with the district’s top offense, averaging 50.3 points per game. Facing GW’s stout defense, the Bengals didn’t fare as well as they were held to a season-low seven points and turned the ball over twice.
Led by Hairston and Walker-Muse, Bassett nearly took its first lead over GW in the series as the Bengals moved the ball deep into Eagles’ territory. However, Dixon made sure no such thing would happen, making an acrobatic, one-handed grab for an interception in the end zone that kept the game scoreless.
“I knew he was going to go deep, so I was like I’m going to go deep with him, but the pass, I didn’t think I was going to catch it, but instinct kicked in and I got the pick,” Dixon said.
According to Barksdale, the Eagles’ strong defensive performance came from their preparation off the field.
“We just had to watch film, No. 6 (Hairston) and No. 24 (Walker-Muse) were the only ones they really had so we knew we had to shut them down,” Barksdale said. “Hairston’s a big dude, he’s a big quarterback and Walker-Muse is a beast, have to give them a shout out. But we just had to execute. We knew they were going to hold the ball the best they can, and we just tried to hurry up and get them off the field.”
With the two turnovers, GW’s defense has now forced at least two turnovers in each of the Eagles’ games this season.
Barksdale credited GW’s focus on creating defensive opportunities as the reason behind its success.
“Big focus on turnovers,” Barksdale said. “Games are won off turnovers, defensive stops. We needed those stops tonight, that’s one of the things that helped us out the most.”
Hawkins credited the success to his coaching staff.
“They put together a great defensive game plan every week and we just have to go out and execute it,” Hawkins said. “But we knew if we stopped [Walker-Muse] and the running game, it was ours.”
Dixon and Spratt led the defensive efforts with their respective interceptions and fumble recoveries, while Poole led the Eagles with three sacks on the evening.
GW concludes its Piedmont schedule with a road trip to Ridgeway for a matchup against Magna Vista at 7 p.m. Friday.