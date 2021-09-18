Patrick County overpowers Chatham in thriller

“I thought our kids showed great effort tonight,” Turner said. “We went down by two scores, came back, fought back, got it right where we needed to be and unfortunately, they made one big play on us, and we didn’t. We could’ve given up, we were down by two scores, but we brought it back. I thought our kicker made a great onside kick and we just missed it.”

Turner also gave a shoutout to the opposing sideline and Patrick County coach David Morrison.

“I think coach [Morrison] does a great job and he needs to be commended,” Turner said. “He had his kids ready tonight and he saw what we were doing on defense and exploited it and that’s how it works.”

After taking its first lead on Hill’s 1-yard scamper at the beginning of the fourth, Patrick County broke the game open a bit with Hill’s long touchdown run that made it a two-score game.

However, Kyle’s short scoring scamper brought the Cavaliers back within a possession at 34-28 and gave them a bit of hope of got the sideline and its sizeable crowd of supporters on their feet.

Once again, Turner was quick to credit his team’s toughness, while also finding fault in himself for the loss.