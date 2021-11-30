Playing first game in 647 days, Tunstall dominates in 74-29 win over Chatham

DRY FORK — Tunstall boys basketball coach DeMarcus Morrison waited two years to coach his first game.

The Trojans made sure Morrison’s wait was worth it Monday night in their season opener against cross-county rival Chatham.

Tunstall held the Cavaliers scoreless in the opening quarter on its way to a 25-point lead and never looked back in its 74-29 win over Chatham, giving Morrison his first win as skipper.

“Humble beginnings,” Morrison said. “A lot more work to be done but I’m so proud of the guys’ effort. This is more of a marathon than a sprint, so we just need to focus on getting better each day. Yes, it was my first win but I’m more excited about how the community is pulling together and the growth of these young men. Our Tunstall family deserves success so we will continue trying to make them happy.”

Morrison played under two legendary coaches in the late Chris Carter and Harry Johnson, meaning he’s got quite a bit of experience with a press system, evidenced by the Trojans’ efforts against the Cavaliers.