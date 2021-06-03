Raiders down Wildcats in shutout, ending 7-game win streak

RINGGOLD — It was not the way that the Dan River Wildcats wanted to end their Dogwood District regular season schedule.

A four-run first inning for the Appomattox Raiders and a three-run seventh helped the Raiders push pass the Wildcats (10-2, 10-2) 7-0 in shutout fashion, ending the Wildcats’ 7-game winning streak. For Appomattox, they extended their winning streak to seven.

Appomattox (7-0, 7-0) loaded the bases to give junior cleanup hitter Macee Hargis a chance to put the Raiders ahead early on. Hargis drove in freshman Tori Hoffman and fellow junior Kelsey Hackert on a two-run RBI single to left field to go up 2-0. Two batters later, sophomore Carrington Moore drove in another run on a base hit, and another run was scored on a Dan River error to put them up 4-0.

Though the Wildcats struggled to find opportunities at the plate, their defensive efforts proved there was no quit in them. Down 4-0 in the top of the second with one out, Hoffman attempted a slap bunt in order to score Hackett, who tripled to right field prior to Hoffman’s at-bat. Hoffman’s slap bunt rolled toward Wildcats’ third basemen Jordan Vogltanz, who quickly scooped the ball to throw to sophomore catcher Grayson Snead, who then tagged out Hackett at the plate for the second out.