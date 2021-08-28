ROUNDUP: Westover cross country wins meet, volleyball improves to 4-2, soccer opens with win

Westover Christian Academy’s cross country teams competed at home Thursday against Roanoke Valley and came away with two victories.

The middle school boys and girls joined forces to race together because of lack of numbers, and they went on to capture a 25-22 victory.

Although no runners placed in the top three, players did take fourth and seventh spots to ensure the win.

Jonathan Leopold (16:30), Joseph Tooley (16:50), Matthew Tooley (17:40) and Caleb Saunders (19:24) set the pace for WCA. The team’s lone girl runner, Felicity Wofford, beat out Roanoke Valley’s lone girl runner by 12 seconds.

The varsity girls didn’t fare as well, losing a close meet 11-10. WCA was led by Gracie Johnson placing second, Brooke Barrington fourth and Kayleigh Johnson fifth.

WCA varsity boys dominated the meet with a convincing 34-12 win. Zach Alderson (25:04) placed first overall, followed by Trey Leopold (25:07) placing second overall.

WCA’s next meet is at home Thursday against Christian Heritage Academy.

Volleyball