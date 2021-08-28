ROUNDUP: Westover cross country wins meet, volleyball improves to 4-2, soccer opens with win

Westover Christian Academy’s cross country teams competed at home Thursday against Roanoke Valley and came away with two victories.
The middle school boys and girls joined forces to race together because of lack of numbers, and they went on to capture a 25-22 victory.
Although no runners placed in the top three, players did take fourth and seventh spots to ensure the win.
Jonathan Leopold (16:30), Joseph Tooley (16:50), Matthew Tooley (17:40) and Caleb Saunders (19:24) set the pace for WCA. The team’s lone girl runner, Felicity Wofford, beat out Roanoke Valley’s lone girl runner by 12 seconds.
The varsity girls didn’t fare as well, losing a close meet 11-10. WCA was led by Gracie Johnson placing second, Brooke Barrington fourth and Kayleigh Johnson fifth.
WCA varsity boys dominated the meet with a convincing 34-12 win. Zach Alderson (25:04) placed first overall, followed by Trey Leopold (25:07) placing second overall.
WCA’s next meet is at home Thursday against Christian Heritage Academy.
Volleyball
The WCA varsity Bulldogs improved their record to 4-2 Friday evening in a contest at home with Roanoke Valley Christian School. Game scores were 25-11, 25-9 and 25-17. Bella Black had 14 service points and 21 assists; Erin Saunders had 16 kills and 16 digs; Emily Evans went for six kills and two blocks; and Hannah Motley had 10 service points, five kills and 14 digs. WCA plays Monday in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics competition hosting Faith Christian Academy.
WCA varsity defeated Lynchburg Homeschool Wednesday in Rustburg in three sets. Game scores were 25-13, 25-21 and 27-25. Erin Saunders led the way with 14 kills and 16 digs. Lauren White had 18 service points and 12 digs. Emily Evans added 5 aces and 4 kills. The Lady Bulldogs are now 3-2 overall.
Middle school volleyball played Wednesday against Laurel Park in the team’s first game of the season. While Westover took the first set 25-20, the Bulldogs lost the second two: 25-18 and 15-10. The team still served very well, with only five service errors. Kaitie Davis led the team with nine service points and three digs. Mollie Lackey led the team with eight service receptions. Parker Norton also had three digs.
Soccer
Westover varsity boys soccer opened the season against Roanoke Valley with a 5-1 victory. Junior Isaac Voneime led the line for WCA, scoring two goals. Senior Luke Barber, sophomore Keeley Bettendorf and freshman Britton Lackey each added a goal to round out the scoring. Junior Bailey McDowell contributed a strong defensive effort, and freshman Landon Brown stood out at goalkeeper. WCA next plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Hargrave at home.