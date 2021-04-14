Running winning ways continue: Galileo cross country teams heading to state championships

The second race Tuesday featured the Falcon boys. While this year’s team looked different from the Galileo roster at last year’s region championship, the end result was the same: another region championship title. Galileo placed five boys in the top 10 and all seven boys in the top 15.

Sophomore standout Jackson Herndon led the Falcons for the first time with a finishing time of 17:52 that placed fourth overall. Joining Herndon on the medal stand was Dylan Kirk (fifth), Alex Gomez (sixth), Walter Thompson (seventh), Jamison Mantooth (ninth), Cole Harbodin (11th) and Dillon Jones (14th). The boys also are in contention to win the state championship.

The Falcons will be chasing the heavily favored Parry McCluer, of Buena Vista, for the win. Parry McCluer is the defending champion.

“I like our chances next week,” Galileo coach Mark Bryant said. “We have a strong group of boys and girls who have worked hard and will certainly give every ounce of effort for their team. I can’t ask for more than that.”

The state championship races are set for April 23 at Green Hill Park in Salem. The girls race is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and the boys will start at 3 p.m. Each athlete will be given two admission tickets and the remainder of the 500 tickets will be sold as general admission.