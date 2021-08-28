Rushing scheme, defensive efforts lift Tunstall over Dan River

DRY FORK — Last football season — held earlier this year in the spring — the Tunstall Trojans suffered a 48-7 blowout against the Dan River Wildcats on the Trojans home field.
Entering this season, Tunstall made sure that they didn’t want to relive the pain of that loss.
Tunstall (1-0) used their rushing scheme to secure a trio of rushing touchdowns, along with their strong, defensive efforts, to help lift them to a 26-14 victory over the Wildcats (0-1). Although the Trojans won by nearly two scores, the victory wasn’t the walk-in-the-park as it seemed.
It was the first time since 2008 Tunstall kicked off the season with a win.
After Tunstall went up 13-0 in the first half, the Wildcats came together in the start of the third quarter to rally from behind. Dan River returned the opening kick in the second half from their own 30-yard line, rushing up field and into redzone territory to start their drive on the Tunstall 15-yard line. The Wildcats turned to freshman running back D.J. Gregory, who merely ran for 100 yards on the night and punched his way up the middle for the two-yard touchdown, nearly cutting their deficit in half to 13-6.
Wildcats defensive back TyLyric Coleman intercepted a pass off of Trojans quarterback Evan Burnett early on in the fourth, setting up shop for Dan River on their own 39-yard line. Following a 17-yard gain from Gregory on third and five, Dan River found themselves midfield with a new set of downs to work with. But Dan River just needed one play to get the job done.
With nine minutes remaining, Wildcats sophomore quarterback Jaidon Haynes threw a short pass to Coleman on a "catch and run" play; who would then evade multiple Trojans down the sideline for a 50-yard score, giving the Wildcats a one point, 14-13 lead following the two-point conversion.
It didn’t take long for Tunstall to respond with a touchdown of their own. Starting from their own 38-yard line, the Trojans marched downfield and deep into Wildcats territory. From Dan River’s 15-yard line, junior running back Bricen Pool ran for the score to make it a 19-14 lead. Pool was also responsible for the Trojans’ first touchdown of the game, which was a three-yard rush in the second quarter to get on the board.
Midway in the fourth, the Wildcats gave up the ball via turnover on downs, giving Tunstall the chance to preserve or possibly add on insurance to their lead. With just a little over a minute left, third and two and the Wildcats 12-yard line, sophomore running back Ryan Jones found his way into the endzone on the run, extending Tunstall’s led to 26-14 following the point after. Jones would wind up with 46 yards on the ground for Tunstall.
The Trojans were able to capitalize on their passing game with just over two minutes left in the first half. On their own 34-yard line, Burnett dropped back into the pocket and connected to Damani Hariston, who would then elude a couple of Wildcats for the 60-yard touchdown to give Tunstall a 13-0 lead.
Overall, the Trojans combined for over 240 yards rushing; with Pool leading the way with 146.
Tunstall will seek look to grab their second win of the season on the road at Chatham next Friday. Dan River will go back on the road to Magna Vista next Friday also for a chance at their first win of the season. Both games are at 7 p.m.