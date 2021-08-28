Rushing scheme, defensive efforts lift Tunstall over Dan River

DRY FORK — Last football season — held earlier this year in the spring — the Tunstall Trojans suffered a 48-7 blowout against the Dan River Wildcats on the Trojans home field.

Entering this season, Tunstall made sure that they didn’t want to relive the pain of that loss.

Tunstall (1-0) used their rushing scheme to secure a trio of rushing touchdowns, along with their strong, defensive efforts, to help lift them to a 26-14 victory over the Wildcats (0-1). Although the Trojans won by nearly two scores, the victory wasn’t the walk-in-the-park as it seemed.

It was the first time since 2008 Tunstall kicked off the season with a win.

After Tunstall went up 13-0 in the first half, the Wildcats came together in the start of the third quarter to rally from behind. Dan River returned the opening kick in the second half from their own 30-yard line, rushing up field and into redzone territory to start their drive on the Tunstall 15-yard line. The Wildcats turned to freshman running back D.J. Gregory, who merely ran for 100 yards on the night and punched his way up the middle for the two-yard touchdown, nearly cutting their deficit in half to 13-6.