Salem pulls away with 48-14 win over GW in regional championship game

SALEM — George Washington’s defense did something to Salem on Friday night that only one other team has been able to accomplish all season.
The Eagles forced a trio of turnovers, including senior Caevon Wilson’s scoop-and-score in the end zone in the first quarter.
Unfortunately for GW, it wasn’t enough as Salem scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 48-14 win over the Eagles in the Region 4D championship game at Salem Football Stadium.
No. 1 Salem (11-1) advances to the Class 4 state semifinals where it will face Region C champion Broad Run on Friday.
Facing a two-score deficit midway through the second quarter, No. 2 GW (9-2) got a shot to the arm when Wilson jumped on a loose ball in the end zone to make it a 13-7 game with 6:39 left in the half.
Playing in his last game as an Eagle, senior Donavan Howard got in on the turnover action when he picked off a DaRon Wilson pass that set GW up in excellent field position, trailing two scores near the end of the first half.
The Spartans forced the Eagles into a three-and-out on their ensuing possession, but senior Will Daniel made sure Salem didn’t capitalize on the momentum, punching the ball from the arms of Cam Leftwich and senior Jalen Spratt jumped on the loose ball for GW’s third and final turnover of the game.
Wilson got the scoring started with a bang, breaking loose for an 81-yard touchdown that made it a 6-0 game after the missed extra point.
The two sides locked into a defensive showdown from there with neither scoring on their next two possessions. However, Jayveon Jones’ 3-yard touchdown broke the drought and doubled down on the Spartans’ lead with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.
Wilson’s fumble recovery in the end zone pulled GW within a possession, but Leftwich put Salem back in front by two scores when he capped a three-play, 25-yard drive with a 1-yard run that gave the Spartans a 20-7 lead.
Riding the strength of Howard’s interception, GW moved the ball into the red zone on their following drive, but the Spartans’ defense kept GW out of the end zone, making it a two-score contest at the half.
The Eagles’ defense kept the Spartans off the board for most of the third quarter, but Leftwich broke the streak when he found the end zone from four yards out to give Salem a 27-7 lead with 3:21 left in the frame.
Just as it appeared the Spartans had stolen the momentum, senior Jakobe Dixon was there to flip the tables, breaking loose down the left side for a 70-yard score that pulled the Eagles back within two possessions at 27-14.
Leftwich capped his hat trick a moment later on his 3-yard run and Chauncey Logan Jr. helped Salem establish some space when he hauled in a 47-yard touchdown reception that gave the Spartans a 41-14 cushion with 11:48 left in the contest.
Leftwich capped the scoring with his 10-yard touchdown reception with 5:11 remaining that led to the final score.
GW’s senior class leaves with an overall record of 32-11 (22-2 Piedmont), four consecutive Piedmont District titles, three straight trips to the regional final and two consecutive appearances in the Region 4D title game.