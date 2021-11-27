Salem pulls away with 48-14 win over GW in regional championship game

Wilson got the scoring started with a bang, breaking loose for an 81-yard touchdown that made it a 6-0 game after the missed extra point.

The two sides locked into a defensive showdown from there with neither scoring on their next two possessions. However, Jayveon Jones’ 3-yard touchdown broke the drought and doubled down on the Spartans’ lead with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

Wilson’s fumble recovery in the end zone pulled GW within a possession, but Leftwich put Salem back in front by two scores when he capped a three-play, 25-yard drive with a 1-yard run that gave the Spartans a 20-7 lead.

Riding the strength of Howard’s interception, GW moved the ball into the red zone on their following drive, but the Spartans’ defense kept GW out of the end zone, making it a two-score contest at the half.

The Eagles’ defense kept the Spartans off the board for most of the third quarter, but Leftwich broke the streak when he found the end zone from four yards out to give Salem a 27-7 lead with 3:21 left in the frame.

Just as it appeared the Spartans had stolen the momentum, senior Jakobe Dixon was there to flip the tables, breaking loose down the left side for a 70-yard score that pulled the Eagles back within two possessions at 27-14.