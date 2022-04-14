Scoring 6 runs in sixth, Chatham takes 7-0 win over Bengals

CHATHAM — Wednesday’s non-district contest between Bassett and Chatham was a war of attrition over five innings with the Cavaliers holding a one-run lead entering the sixth.

The ‘Cavs changed that in the sixth, scoring six runs in the frame to pick up a 7-0 win over the Bengals.

“It was too scary, way too scary,” said junior Kendell Sanders with a laugh. “It feels good though.”

Senior Henry Hurt agreed with his teammate and added, “It feels good, but we’ve got to do it earlier.”

Chatham (6-3) entered the sixth holding onto a 1-0 lead. However, that quickly changed as Hurt took a pitch to the gut to lead off the inning and promptly stole second base to get into scoring position. He advanced to third on senior Dawson Newell’s ground out to second and sophomore Alex Van Pelt walked to put runners on the corners. Sophomore Kennen Lewis helped his cause with an RBI bunt single to make it a two-run game and senior Cam Satterfield pushed the Cavaliers’ lead to three two batters later with his RBI sacrifice fly to center. Junior Jacob Moore blew the lid off the game with his three-run double and sophomore Zander Cornell rounded out the big frame with his run-scoring single that made it 7-0.

“Just getting up,” said junior Carrington Aaron. “Henry took a pitch, hit him right in the gut and after that, we just kept it going. A lot of good situational hitting.”

Hurt added, “A lot of base runners and we do really well on the base paths and it really got us going, got us a lot of momentum.”

Lewis credited Hurt’s stolen base for the momentum. “Henry stole a base which really got us going then Dawson got him over, Alex got walked, those were big.”

Sanders kept things simple, “Staying ready.”

The two teams played to a scoreless tie over the first four-and-a-half-innings as both pitching staffs battled to a duel. The ‘Cavs changed that in the fifth, scoring a run to take the lead. Van Pelt started the frame with a walk and sophomore Cody Walden came into pinch run and moved to second on Lewis’ sacrifice bunt. Walden advanced to third on a Bassett error on senior Colby Owen’s ground ball and Satterfield got Chatham on the board with his RBI groundout.

Lewis was solid in the start, throwing three innings of three-hit, shutout ball while striking out four.

“Nothing really, I knew they were a good team, they hit good, and I was just really throwing where coach was calling it,” Lewis said.

Van Pelt got the win, throwing three innings of shutout ball while striking out four and Walden closed things down, throwing an inning of hitless relief.

Moore led the Cavaliers with a game-high three RBIs while Satterfield drove in a pair of runs. Cornell and Lewis drove in a run apiece as well for the ‘Cavs.

Chatham returns to action April 19 when it hosts Tunstall at 6 p.m.