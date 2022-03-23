Scoring early and often, Dan River picks up 8-0 win over Eagles

RINGGOLD — Prior to Dan River girls soccer’s home matchup against George Washington on Tuesday night, it had been three years since the Wildcats had played under their own lights.

The ‘Cats didn’t have enough players to field a team in 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic canceled Dan River’s season last year, leaving fans, parents and players without a home game since 2019.

That all changed as Dan River took on GW on its home field and gave fans plenty of entertainment and excitement, scoring early and often to pick up an 8-0 win over the Eagles in non-district action.

With the victory, the Wildcats move to 5-0 on the season and are off to their best start in program history.

“It feels great, really exciting,” said senior Aaliyah Tate.

Sophomore Jenna Fletcher echoed her teammates sentiments, saying, “It’s exciting, wonderful.”

As far as the reasoning for the ‘Cats’ hot start?

“Encouraging each other, not trying to bring each other down, calling out each other, telling each other good job,” Tate said. “We show up to practice every day put more effort in each time, everybody shows up for practice.”

Six different Dan River players found the scoresheet with seniors Emily and Kathryn Saunders leading the way with two goals apiece. Fletcher, Tate, junior Alicea Farmer and junior Zomer Dauthe’ scored a goal apiece as well for the ‘Cats.

“It speaks a lot, we love giving everybody a chance to show what they got,” Tate said.

“We always try to get new people to score,” Fletcher said.

Farmer and Fletcher’s goals represented the first of their careers.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what was going on for real,” Farmer said laughing. “It feels good to score, it all happened so fast and it was a blast.”

Fletcher was short and sweet with her feelings, “It was great,” she said with a smile.

Dan River directed a barrage of shots at GW from the start, ripping off six shots in the opening 10 minutes. However, Eagles’ goalkeeper sophomore Sol Mendoza was up to the challenge, recording a trio of saves to keep the game scoreless. The Wildcats had trouble finding the net as well, delivering three shots that went off target.

Emily Saunders got Dan River on the board when she buried a shot into the right side of the net with 24:59 left in the first half. Six minutes later, Tate knocked in a deflection off a shot off a corner kick to help the Wildcats double down on their lead and Emily Saunders found the net for the second time when she took a pass on the right from her sister Kathryn Saunders and finished her attempt to make it a 3-0 game with 11 minutes left in the first half.

It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to extend their lead to four as Dauthe’ found the net on a deflection a minute later. Fletcher finished off the first-half scoring when she took a pass from the right side and made a diagonal run before burying her shot on the far side to make it a 5-0 game going into the half.

Kathryn Saunders opened the second half with her first goal off a deflection to give Dan River a six-goal cushion and she found the net three minutes later for her second goal that gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with just over 30 minutes left in the game.

Farmer rounded out the scoring when she found the net from inside the box to lead to the final score.

Dan River takes the pitch again on April 11 when it hosts Martinsville in non-district action at 7:15 p.m.