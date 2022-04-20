Scoring outburst pushes Cavs over Trojans

CHATHAM — Trailing 5-2 going into the bottom fourth, the Cavaliers knew something had to change in order to preserve the winning streak.

Chatham's bats came alive throughout its lineup, finding a rhythm to generate 10 runs to help take the 14-9 slugfest victory over the Trojans.

Chatham’s victory over Tunstall completes a season sweep over the county counterpart and extends its winning streak to seven games.

Chatham’s Michaela Willis was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fourth and Abigail Tiffany got on base with a walk to put Chatham runners at first and second. Following Tunstall’s pitching change, Chatham's Nicole Anderson cut into the Trojans' lead with a double into centerfield, scoring across Willis. Tiffany scored on a Trojans error to make it a one-run, 5-4 lead for Tunstall.

Bralynn Patterson tied the game at five each on a single to centerfield, bringing home Emerson from third. After Tunstall threw out a Chatham baserunner for the first out, Anna Whitlow singled on a line drive, but a Tunstall error proved costly as Abigail Owen scored on the error to take a 6-5 Chatham lead. Owen got on base previously with a base hit of her own.

Whitlow said being put in a position to give her team the upper hand came naturally.

“I didn’t think about what I was doing,” Whitlow said. “I just blocked everything out.”

After Trinity Custer was walked on a full count, Cora Liggon helped her own cause at the dish. Liggon bolted a high, fly ball into right field for the three-run home run to extend the Cavaliers lead to 9-5.

“I was honestly just trying to score one run, and then it just happened.” Liggon said as she smiled when thinking back to her home run.

Two Chatham walks later, Alyssa Terry scored on a Tunstall error and Emerson notched an RBI double to make it a 11-5 lead.

Patterson got her second at-bat of the inning, scoring Tiffany on a sacrifice flyout to tag up Emerson from third.

“I was just trying to get them [Tiffany] in. It wasn’t about if I got on base or anything like that,” said Patterson. “It was about scoring the runs.”

Tunstall did not go down quietly, as it strung together a comeback attempt in the top of the fifth. Greenly Elliott led off with a base hit with Gaby Elliott following behind her with a double, putting runners at the corners. A pair of Chatham errors plated two more for the Trojans to cut the deficit to 12-7. Later in the inning, Colby Eastwood singled on a hard ground ball to score Khamauri Mays from second.

Greenly Elliott led off the game on a line-drive triple to right field to immediately put the Trojans in scoring position. One out later, Mays drove in Greenly on a base hit to crack the board first.

Down 2-1, Tunstall chipped away at the one-run difference. Madison Austin led off the top of the third on a single to left field. One out later, Gaby Elliott and Mays loaded up the bases on back-to-back singles. Madison Austin and Gaby Elliott both came across home during Eastwood’s at-bat.

Liggon went the distance in the circle for Chatham, going seven innings while striking out seven for the night.

“Since I seen them before, I was trying to mix up a rotation of pitches to bring more intensity.” Liggon said.

Mays went 3-4 at the dish for Tunstall, scoring two RBIs to her line. Eastwood and Hailie Cassada each had two RBIs for the night. Gaby Elliott, Austin and Cassada both notched two hits.

Chatham was set to be be back in action at home Wednesday night to take on Altavista

Tunstall was set to head back on the road to Stuart to take on Patrick County. Both games were slated for 5 p.m.