Second-half touchdown receptions lift William Campbell over Chatham

Thompson’s 32-yard touchdown reception — his third score on the night — gave William Campbell a 36-24 lead with 6:17 remaining.

The Cavaliers got their homecoming celebration started in earnest at the start of the second quarter when junior Dermont Kyle took off down the right side for a 48-yard touchdown that gave Chatham a 7-6 lead with 11:39 left in the first half.

It was the defense that stepped up next, as freshman Jaden Breedlove picked off a Generals pass to make it seven straight games with a caused turnover for Chatham. A few plays later, senior Chance Long made good on the pick, breaking loose for a 65-yard rushing score that made Chatham’s lead at 14-6.

On the Generals’ ensuing possession, it was all defense again for the Cavaliers. After they stopped the Campbell drive, Victor Hernandez rewarded his defense’s efforts with a 22-yard field goal that made it a 17-6 contest.

William Campbell got somewhat lucky on its next drive. Facing third-and-short, freshman quarterback Montevius Thompson delivered a pass that was caught near the goal line but eventually fumbled after a monstrous Chatham hit. However, Russell Thompson scooped up the loose ball and took it into the end zone to cut the Generals’ deficit to 17-12 going into the break.