Second-half touchdown receptions lift William Campbell over Chatham

CHATHAM — Chatham and William Campbell traded leads like baseball cards Friday night.
In the end, a pair of second-half touchdown receptions from junior receiver Russell Thompson lifted William Campbell to a 36-24 victory over the Cavaliers on Friday night.
William Campbell (3-3, 3-1 Dogwood District) started the second half strong as junior JaCoriyous Graves hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass, and sophomore Xavier Daye converted the two-point attempt, giving the Generals a 20-17 lead with 5:42 left in the third quarter.
Chatham (3-3, 1-1), which was celebrating homecoming, wasn’t going to go quietly, though. Junior Kendell Saunders lit a match and torched William Campbell’s defense for a 65-yard score on the Cavaliers’ ensuing drive that put them back on top 24-20 with 5:27 on the clock.
That’s where the back-and-forth ended, though, as the Generals rattled off 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win. Thompson got the big frame started when he hauled in his second touchdown pass, this one of15 yards. William Campbell earned a 28-24 lead after the two-point conversion with 10:55 left.
The ball a fortuitous William Campbell bounce on the ensuing kickoff, pinning Chatham in the shadow of its own end zone. Three players later, the Generals stopped a Cavaliers rushing attempt in the end zone for a safety to increase their lead to six points.
Thompson’s 32-yard touchdown reception — his third score on the night — gave William Campbell a 36-24 lead with 6:17 remaining.
The Cavaliers got their homecoming celebration started in earnest at the start of the second quarter when junior Dermont Kyle took off down the right side for a 48-yard touchdown that gave Chatham a 7-6 lead with 11:39 left in the first half.
It was the defense that stepped up next, as freshman Jaden Breedlove picked off a Generals pass to make it seven straight games with a caused turnover for Chatham. A few plays later, senior Chance Long made good on the pick, breaking loose for a 65-yard rushing score that made Chatham’s lead at 14-6.
On the Generals’ ensuing possession, it was all defense again for the Cavaliers. After they stopped the Campbell drive, Victor Hernandez rewarded his defense’s efforts with a 22-yard field goal that made it a 17-6 contest.
William Campbell got somewhat lucky on its next drive. Facing third-and-short, freshman quarterback Montevius Thompson delivered a pass that was caught near the goal line but eventually fumbled after a monstrous Chatham hit. However, Russell Thompson scooped up the loose ball and took it into the end zone to cut the Generals’ deficit to 17-12 going into the break.
Long led the Cavaliers’ rushing attack, recording 110 yards and a score on 13 carries. Kyle checked in with 76 yards and a score on five carries, while Sanders finished close behind with 74 yards and a score on five attempts.
Junior Tyler Hoffman recorded a team-high 17 tackles and forced a fumble. Senior David Hubbard finished with 12 tackles, and sophomore Aiden Hodnett chipped in with eight tackles. Junior Vic Harris, freshman Jack Reece and Breedlove finished with seven apiece. Breedlove added an interception, as well.
Russell was the dominant force for the Generals with his three scores. Daye added William Campbell’s other touchdown.
Chatham, which now has dropped back-to-back games, returns to action Oct. 22 when it hits the road for a vital Dogwood District matchup against Appomattox County at 7 p.m.