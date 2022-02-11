Senior reaches 1,000 career points in Chatham’s 79-26 win over Gretna

Chatham senior Quanadra Tunstall entered rarified air against Gretna on Thursday evening.

Tunstall scored 27 points to reach 1,000 career points in Chatham’s 79-26 rout of the Hawks in Dogwood District action.

Making matters more impressive, Tunstall did it in three years as she lost her junior season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Cavaliers’ three contests this week, she has averaged 19 points per game and 19.6 over the ‘Cavs’ previous five contests. Tunstall currently sits second on the team in scoring average with 20.5 points per game, right behind fellow senior Nysheia Miller who currently sits 52 points away from 1,000.

Tunstall also pulled down nine rebounds and four steals against the Hawks.

Meanwhile, Miller scored a game-high 28 points while chipping in with eight assists and seven steals as well. Junior Trinity Brooks rounded out three players in double-digits with 16 points and threw in five assists for good measure.

Chatham (12-2, 8-0 Dogwood) resumes play Monday when it travels to Naruna for a Dogwood matchup against William Campbell at 6 p.m.