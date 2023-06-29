Dan River softball senior catcher Grayson Snead was named the Dogwood District Player of the Year recently.

Snead was one of five Wildcats to earn all-district honors this season.

Snead, Dan River’s 2023 co-valedictorian and Furman University commit, led Class 2 in home runs with seven. She also was named to the all-district first team as catcher, her second consecutive selection.

Snead led the Wildcats in batting average (.476), on-base percentage (.514), hits (31 tied), doubles (12), triples (two), home runs (seven) and RBIs (24). In addition, Snead also leaves Dan River as the single-season home run champion with 14 in 2022.

Snead was one of five Wildcats to earn all-district honors as freshman Trinity Aherron joined Snead on the first team at outfield. Aherron, who served as shortstop and center fielder, was the lead-off batter for most of the season, tying Snead in hits while leading in singles (27) and runs scored (23) while finishing third in RBIs (15). She concluded her rookie season with three doubles and a home run.

Senior Emma Williams was named to the second team at designated hitter after collecting 16 hits, including a double and home run, to go along with 12 RBIs. She also led the team in stolen bases with 14 while battling injuries all season.

Junior Ashlyn Chappell made second team at pitcher.