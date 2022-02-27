Third time the charm as Westover captures state title

LYNCHBURG — Westover Christian Academy senior Noah Burton and junior Josh Lewis along with the rest of Westover’s team entered Saturday’s Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state championship game with the adage “third time’s the charm” in their minds.

The quote was particularly relevant for the Bulldogs as it was their third consecutive appearance in the state title game.

The third time proved to be the charm for Westover as it outlasted Grace Christian School down the stretch for a 77-67 victory and the first state title in program history.

“I was saying that in my head today before the start of the game,” Lewis said with a smile on his face in reference to the adage. “We were fired, and third time really is the charm.”

Burton was all smiles after the game and even cracked a joke at the start of his interview.

“I’m pretty sad,” Burton said laughing. “I’m really happy. We’ve been to two state championships, lost them both, so it’s a great feeling.”

Lewis said the Bulldogs used the last two losses as fuel for the fire coming into today’s game.

“And I think the two losses we had fired us up for this one,” Lewis said. “We had to get this one and it feels so great to get this one. We’ve been working for so long, so hard to get it and now we’re champions.”

Westover head coach Jim Barber, along with his dad, Doug, have dedicated a large chunk of their lives to not only the basketball program, but school as well, a fact that made winning both a state title a bit more special for Burton, Lewis and the rest of the Bulldogs.

“It’s amazing, just getting that weight off of coaches back and finally saying that we have one and can put the banner up,” Burton said.

Lewis concurred with his teammate and added, “Yeah, the same thing. We’ve wanted coach to win this one because he hasn’t won any, no team in Westover history has won a championship and now we have made history.”

It’s never easy becoming the first to accomplish something as Westover (20-4) found out against Grace Christian in the third quarter. Trailing 53-43, the Warriors’ Justin Hain took it upon himself to become a one-man band and rattled off three consecutive layups and a free throw for a quick 7-0 run that trimmed Grace Christian’s deficit to three with 1:01 left in the quarter.

“Just ‘oh man, we’ve got to change defenses,’” Burton said when asked what was going through the Bulldogs’ minds over the run. “No one on our team could really guard [Hain] because he was so big, so we just had to change into the zone and put more bodies on him.”

Lewis added, “Yeah, none of us could really stop him because he was so strong, we were in man, then we went to 1-1-3, so we had to go zone.”

The change not only worked on the defensive end, but on the offensive end as well as Lewis knocked down a free throw to push Westover’s lead to four and Burton gave the Bulldogs a double-shot, expresso of momentum with his half-court, 3-pointer at the buzzer that gave Westover a 57-50 lead going into the final frame.

“It just sent us into the quarter on fire,” Burton said. “It let us know, ‘hey, we’re here, we got this, we’re going to win this game.’”

Lewis added, “We went into the quarter saying, ‘we got this now.’ That momentum switched up so fast when he hit that shot and that’s why we got it.”

Lewis in particular came out fired up in the fourth quarter, scoring six of the frame’s first eight points to give the Bulldogs a 63-52 lead with 5:43 left in the game.

The Bulldogs pushed their lead to as many as 15 on senior Dallas Wheeler’s layup that made it a 75-60 contest with just over a minute remaining.

Lewis finished with a game-high 36 points and 14 rebounds to complete the double-double while junior Isaac Von Eime finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 assists. Burton finished with 13 to give Westover three in double-digit scoring.

Hain led the Warriors with 27 points while Davis Reid added 11 and Ryan Brent finished with 10.

Despite the double-digit difference, the contest stayed close in the opening half with neither side taking more than a two-possession lead.

Grace Christian (10-9) took a 19-18 lead on Brent’s jumper with 6:49 left in the second quarter. Von Eime knotted the score with his free throw and Lewis pushed Westover back in front with his layup with just over six minutes remaining.

The Warriors jumped back in front on junior Bennett Carter’s 3-pointer that made it a 22-21 game and Hain gave Grace Christian a three-point lead on his jumper with 4:52 remaining.

The two sides traded leads until the end of the quarter when Westover used a mixture of defense and defensive rebounding to rattle off an 8-0 run. Lewis got it started with his steal and transition layup and followed with an and-1 free throw on the same play. Burton struck next as he pulled down a defensive board and found Lewis with a midcourt pass for a layup that turned into a three-point play after the junior was fouled and a 35-30 Bulldogs lead going into the break.