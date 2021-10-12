Three inducted into Dan River High School Athletics Hall of Fame

“The biggest thing was the high regard people held him in,” Tyler said. “I can still go back and talk to guys about how much they loved playing for him, about how he showed him to not only play the game the right way, but then the stuff that goes along with it, teaching them how to be young men. I think that was one of his biggest goals was to get kids to realize what they can do and be off the football field and that’s something I want to emulate.”

Now that Cameron is a collegiate student-athlete and on the cusp of becoming his own man, he goes to his dad’s advice quite a bit.

“He just always told me to take care of the books before football and everything else will care of itself and it’s something I do and he was right,” he said. “So, growing up, having him make do that is really helping me out for the long run.”

Like any good coach or educator, Saunders was known for his huge heart and giving spirit — characteristics his son uses as well to get him through the grind of being a student-athlete.

“I use it as motivation keep striving on the football field, in the classroom and life in general,” he said. “It’s just good motivation to keep going like I always saw him do.”