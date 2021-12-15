 Skip to main content
Three Trojans enter double-digits in 88-48 rout of Bassett

Tunstall sophomore Bricen Pool scored a game-high 17 points, junior Jason Zelinski checked in with 14 and senior Nick Hammock scored 13 to round out three Trojans players in double-digit scoring in Tunstall’s 88-48 rout of Bassett on Tuesday night.

Tunstall (5-1, 2-0 Piedmont) continues its hottest start in nearly decade and is currently ranked eighth in the state in Class 3D while 67th overall in the state.

The Trojans will have little time to rest as they will were set to host Gretna at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

