Tigers down Trojans in final seconds

DRY FORK — Fans of Tunstall and Hargrave got their money’s worth in an action-packed contest Thursday night.

Twelve seconds remained on the board when Hargrave’s Maleek Richardson stepped to the line. The Tigers held on to a one possession, 68-66 lead. When Richardson went to the line, getting prepared for what would decide the outcome, the Tunstall Trojans “Bleacher Creatures” student section did what they could to get in Richardson’s head.

As Richardson got set to shoot the first free throw, Tunstall’s student section yelled in unison to distract him. Richardson sunk the first shot with ease, meaning Tunstall’s only way to survive was to tie to force overtime. But it would be Richardson’s second free throw that would be the dagger to end any hope of a Trojan comeback.

Hargrave’s aggressive defense in the final seconds helped to seal the 70-66 win over the Trojans (1-1),

Tunstall’s Jamarcus Brown secured a layup with just over two minutes that closed the Tigers (3-0) lead to 58-56. But after Richardson was fouled and made his two free throws, it then became a four-point lead over the Trojans. Hargrave’s Timayahs Bracey would extend their lead to 63-56 on a second-chance three pointer that was assisted by Richardson. The shot forced the Trojans to burn one of their timeouts.

