Buford Jackson Herndon, the son of Neil and Cortney Herndon, of Callands, attended a signing ceremony Thursday to make official his decision to become a two-sport athlete at Hampden-Sydney College in the fall.

Herndon’s father was also a two-sport athlete at Hampden-Sydney as a standout member of the school’s football and baseball programs. Herndon chose the Tigers over various other NCAA Division II and Division III offers and will major in physics engineering as he competes in the sports of cross country and track and field.

With his commitment, Herndon becomes Galileo Magnet High School’s sixth athlete in the past five seasons to ink with an NCAA track and field program.

Herndon, who was homeschooled through middle school, was attracted to Galileo because of its robotics program, but also had a desire to participate in athletics. That’s why he joined the cross country team during the summer entering his freshman year, and he immediately fell in love with the coaches, his teammates and the sport.

In fact, he loved the sport so much that he never joined the robotics team.

“The structure of the running program not only helped me reach my potential as a runner, but it also helped me focus more academically and manage my time better,” Herndon said.

He also is an honor graduate and a graduate of distinction for Galileo.

Known as “Lil J,” he will leave behind a large pair of shoes to fill at Galileo.

Herndon departs the track program as the second-most-decorated athlete in Galileo history, having claimed six state championships while with the Falcons. Four of Herndon’s titles were in indoor track as part of a 4x800-meter relay (2021, 2022 and 2023) and 4x400-meter relay (2022).

He was also a member of the 2021 state champion 4x800 meter relay team for outdoor track.

Herndon, a team captain and four-year letter winner, was named MVP of the 2021 boys cross country team that won the VHSL Class 1 state championship.

“Jackson is the unquestioned leader of this team and is irreplaceable,” coach Mark Bryant said. “His leadership, drive, charisma and skill set will be a tremendous asset to Hampden-Sydney.”

The Tigers have high expectations for the incoming freshman, as his current 800-meter time of 2:01.98 ranks ahead of the current school record. Herndon also hopes to improve upon his 4:38 mile time and possibly claim a second school record early in his collegiate career.

While he has his individual goals set, “Herndon is a team player and always puts the team first; his goals are second to the team goals,” Bryant said.

Herndon had his curtain call for Galileo at this weekend’s VHSL outdoor track and field state championships at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. He was set to compete in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays, and entered the weekend as the top-ranked athlete in the boys 800-meter run.