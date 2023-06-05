The Falcons of Galileo Magnet High School are once again state champions after claiming track and field titles in the girls 4x800 meter relay, girls 1600 meter run and boys 800 meter run at the VHSL Class 1 state championships in Harrisonburg this past weekend.

Galileo, which began track and field in winter of the 2016-17 school year, has now won 21 events at the state championship level and placed rings upon the fingers of 16 different athletes during that span.

With multiple key athletes set to return next year, the Falcons look to continue soaring above the competition next season.

Entering Friday, the Lady Falcons' 4x800 relay team composed of Camila Rodriguez, Rowan Kirk, Ava Wray and Carol-Anne Garrett were ranked as the fourth best team, but this veteran group had their eyes upon the podium all season long.

Rodriguez split 2:43 at the first exchange to place Galileo in second place and seven seconds behind event favorite Eastern Montgomery.

Like Rodriguez, Kirk also split 2:43 and Eastern Montgomery maintained its seven second advantage.

Wray quickly found her way to the front, but only momentarily, as Auburn dashed its way into the lead a few seconds later.

Not to be outdone, Wray battled back into the lead, split a personal best time of 2:35 and positioned the Lady Falcons for an exhilarating race between Galileo’s Garrett and Auburn’s Kasey Rosenbaum.

Garrett, who had been upset by Rosenbaum in the 3200 a year ago, was on a mission. Garrett’s 2:25 was the fastest 800-meter split among all relay participants and she distanced herself from the field more and more with each turn of the track until she crossed the finish line 9 seconds ahead of second-place Auburn and 19 seconds ahead of third-place Eastern Montgomery.

Galileo’s time of 10:28.46 set a new school record for Galileo, which has now won the girls 4x800 relay in two of the past three seasons.

Day two of the state championship took place Saturday and provided more excitement for Galileo.

Garrett toed the line in the 1600 meter run to once again face off against the event favorite, Rosenbaum of Auburn. It was clear early in the race that the field of runners feared running ahead of either Garrett or Rosenbaum.

The pace of the race was uncharacteristically slow from the start as the leaders completed the opening lap with a split time of 1:32 (6:08 pace). The second lap was not much better, and in fact, was pacing slower than the first lap until Garrett changed the dynamic.

“The pace was really weird, it felt more like practice,” Garrett said.

Half way through lap two is when Garrett moved into the lead and sped the pace up to 5:48 per mile. Rosenbaum, Grundy’s Looney, and a few others followed in the shadow of Garrett until it became too far ahead to contend.

Garrett continued accelerating her pace through lap three and her blistering 4:36 pace on the closing lap stunned the competition as she crossed the finish line 7 seconds ahead of Rosenbaum and 20 seconds ahead of third place finisher Looney.

“Carol-Anne ran such a tactical and professional style race today," said Galileo's coach Mark Bryant. "Only on TV have I ever witnessed the pace change so dramatically within the mile run.”

Three hours later into the day — as the clouds were gathering on the horizon — Galileo’s Jackson Herndon stormed onto the track as the top seed in the 800 meter run.

Herndon got off to a strong start and took the lead 150 meters into the race.

“I tried to run conservatively early while being positionally aware of the competition," he said.

Once in the lead, Herndon powered his way further ahead of the competition with each step as one nearby fan was heard saying “no way he can keep that pace, he’s going to fade.”

However, Herndon never faded, but instead changed gears one last time on the home stretch and dashed his way to gold, beating silver medalist Landon Johnson of Grundy by 5 seconds.

Although Garrett and Herndon were the headliners for Galileo, the Falcons sent 13 participants to the state championship.

Other Falcon medalists include Ava Wray in the 800 meter run and the boys 4x800 meter relay team consisting of Neil Shroff, Jackson Easley, Jalyn Jones and Jackson Herndon.

“I am so proud of this team," Bryant siad. "Each of these athletes are so deserving of the success in which they have worked tirelessly to achieve. I will cherish these moments with them forever.”